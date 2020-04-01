Hutchins
Truck hauling toilet paper catches fire
A tractor-trailer hauling toilet paper crashed and caught fire near Dallas early Wednesday, spilling the hot commodity all over an interstate.
The fire shut down westbound lanes of Interstate 20 near Interstate 45 in Hutchins, the Texas Department of Transportation said.
The driver of the truck is OK, officials said.
The toilet paper appeared to be large rolls typically used in stores, restaurants and other businesses. Texas Department of Transportation officials said the load of toilet paper “burned extensively,” according to Dallas TV station WFAA.
Toilet paper has been in high demand amid the coronavirus pandemic. Producers ramped up production and shipping operations to resupply stores wiped out by consumers buying toilet paper and paper towels in bulk.
Houston
Texas court delays 3rd execution in midst of virus outbreak
A third scheduled execution of a Texas death row inmate was delayed Wednesday following the spread of the coronavirus in the state.
The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals ordered a 60-day delay of Fabian Hernandez’s scheduled April 23 execution.
Unlike the two executions that were ordered delayed last month because of COVID-19, Texas’ highest criminal court did not give a specific reason for Hernandez’s stay.
However, the appeals court’s order follows a request by Hernandez’s attorney to delay his execution because of the “current health crisis and the enormous resources needed to address that emergency.”
In his motion, Hernandez’s lawyer also referenced the execution stays granted last month due to the coronavirus to Texas death row inmates Tracy Beatty and John Hummel.
Hernandez, 44, was condemned for fatally shooting his estranged wife, Renee Urbina Hernandez, 28, and one of her friends, Arturo Fonseca, 24, in November 2006 in El Paso.
For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.