WASHINGTON — A state district judge has dismissed a Texas state bar disciplinary case against Dallas attorney Sidney Powell for her role in disputing the 2020 election results as a lawyer for former President Donald Trump.
The State Bar of Texas filed a petition last March accusing Powell of professional misconduct by filing “frivolous” voter fraud lawsuits in four states, making false statements to a court and knowingly presenting false evidence. Powell filed lawsuits in Georgia, Michigan, Wisconsin and Arizona accusing election companies of vote manipulation.
The petition asked the court to decide the appropriate sanction, which could have ranged from reprimand to disbarment.
In the decision signed Wednesday, Andrea Bouressa, a Collin County district judge who heard the case filed in Dallas County, found “defects” with filings from Powell’s accuser, the Commission for Lawyer Discipline.
The commission, she ruled, mislabeled exhibits of evidence and failed to correct the errors when pointed out. That left two exhibits, and those failed to meet the burden of the case, the judge said in granting Powell’s motion to dismiss the complaint.
The bar declined to comment on the ruling.
Claire Reynolds, public affairs counsel to the disciplinary office, said the Commission for Lawyer Discipline will review the decision.
Powell’s legal team, led by Robert Holmes, also declined to comment on the ruling.
Powell has been licensed to practice law in Texas since 1978 and has remained a prominent figure in the aftermath of the 2020 elections. The House panel investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol used clips of her deposition testimony during public hearings.
The hearings revealed that Powell met with Trump and others in his circle to discuss “dramatic steps” that might be taken to overturn his defeat. Ideas included rerunning the election and having the military seize voting machines. It was also revealed that Trump considered naming Powell as special counsel overseeing an investigation of voter fraud, an idea vehemently opposed by several of his advisers.
Although the Texas court handed Powell a victory, her reputation continues to take a beating as evidence emerges in a $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit against Fox News from Dominion Voting Systems.
Last week, the company revealed that Powell’s “evidence” for allegations of fraud in the 2020 presidential election stemmed from a bizarre email by an unidentified author who attributed her insight to an ability to “time travel in a semi-conscious state.”
Dominion said Fox executives harmed its business by knowingly allowing hosts and guests to voice baseless and false assertions linking it to nonexistent vote fraud.
In depositions, Fox host Maria Bartiromo called the email that Powell had provided “nonsense,” according to Dominion’s filing.
And David Clark, then Fox’s senior executive over weekend shows, said that — had he known that Powell’s “crazy” theories were based on that email — he “would not have allowed that claim to be aired.”
In a statement Thursday, Fox News asserted that “Dominion has mischaracterized the record [and] cherry-picked quotes stripped of key context,” and that its lawsuit rests on a misreading of defamation law.
Dominion is seeking $1.3 billion in damages in a separate defamation suit against Powell, Rudy Giuliani and My Pillow Inc. CEO Mike Lindell, accusing them of pushing false vote fraud claims that hurt its business.
Powell sent Bartiromo the email at issue ahead of an appearance on Sunday Morning Futures five days after Election Day — the morning after President Joe Biden was declared the winner.
“Who am I? And how do I know all of this? ... I’ve had the strangest dreams since I was a little girl. ... I was internally decapitated, and yet, I live. ... The Wind tells me I’m a ghost, but I don’t believe it,” the writer says.
On the show, Powell asserted a “massive and coordinated effort” to “steal” the 2020 election.
Neither she nor Bartiromo mentioned the email from the decapitated time traveler.
“The full force of the email’s lunacy comes across by reading it in its entirety,” Dominion stated in its legal brief, released last week by a Delaware court.