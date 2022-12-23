AUSTIN — A Texas appeals court has tossed a lawsuit filed by a justice of the peace who does not want to perform same-sex marriages.

On Nov. 3, the Austin-based Third Court of Appeals sided with the trial court in dismissing all of Dianne Hensley’s claims. She failed to make her case, the three-member panel wrote, that the State Commission on Judicial Conduct violated her religious freedom by reprimanding her for performing weddings solely for heterosexual couples.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you