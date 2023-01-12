Beto
Buy Now

Democrat Beto O’Rourke is heading to the University of Chicago this winter.

 Lola Gomez/The Dallas Morning News

Texans have speculated about Beto O’Rourke’s future since he lost the governor’s race in November. Now we have an idea.

O’Rourke is heading to the University of Chicago, where he will teach college students about democracy.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you