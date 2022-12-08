Governor's Cup
Texas Gov. Rick Perry, left, presents the Governor's Cup to Houston Texans' owner Bob McNair Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2002, in Houston. The cup will be presented to the winning team in games between the Houston Texans and the Dallas Cowboys.

 Pat Sullivan/DNC

Missing: One silver-plated Governor’s Cup, officially representing the winner of a reputed rivalry between the great State of Texas’ two NFL teams. Black base, opposing handles, classic loving cup design. Governor’s seal on front. If found before Sunday afternoon, please return to JerryWorld for post-game presentation.

Frankly, I don’t hold out much hope of the trophy’s return. No one even knew it was missing until I brought it up.

