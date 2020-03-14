Today is the beginning of Sunshine Week across the United States, a weeklong celebration of access to public information and the importance of government transparency.
Every year beginning on the second Sunday in March, newspapers across the country — including the Denton Record-Chronicle — devote considerable space in their news and opinion sections toward highlighting the community benefits provided by unfettered access to public information.
Most years, finding the space to devote to issues of access and accountability isn’t hard, as few major events are planned for the second week of March. This year is demonstrably different.
But space constraints aside, with much of the newspaper devoted to coverage of the local and national response to the coronavirus outbreak, there probably has never been a more critical time to shine a light on the importance of free and open access to public information.
How are our government’s resources being applied toward protecting not just our health but our financial security? Have enough coronavirus test kits been ordered and delivered in Denton County? What discussions have taken place between elected leaders and others before declarations of emergency were issued?
These are all questions to which we deserve answers — those answers often provided through the federal Freedom of Information Act, the Texas Open Meetings Act and the Texas Public Information Act.
On top of coverage of the coronavirus, today’s front page also contains a Sunshine Week package looking at the cumulative costs of providing body cameras to area law enforcement officers and the availability of the coverage produced.
When the city of Denton and Denton County first began exploring the addition of body cameras for all patrol personnel five years ago, much of the conversation, both regionally and nationwide, centered on the additional transparency and public reassurance the cameras could provide.
But for both the Denton Police Department and Denton County Sheriff’s Office, much of the footage involving officer-involved shootings has been shielded from public view, even months after the incidents in question. In total, more than $1 million has been spent obtaining and outfitting personnel with the cameras, with just about 20 minutes of footage shared from two of the six officer-involved shootings over the past five years.
In all cases, the Texas Public Information Act governs the release of bodycam footage, with certain stipulations laid out: “Section 1701.660 makes confidential any recording from a body-worn camera that documents the use of deadly force or that is related to an administrative or criminal investigation of an officer until all criminal matters are finally adjudicated and all administrative investigations completed.”
But the law also allows for discretion to be applied by law enforcement in deciding to release footage in advance of the usual timeline: “However, a law enforcement agency may choose to release such information if doing so furthers a law enforcement interest.”
Recently, Denton police released bodycam footage from the January fatal shooting of University of North Texas student Darius “DJ” Tarver following public pressure. Before that, in October 2019, Fort Worth police released bodycam footage within hours of an officer-involved shooting that claimed the life of a Dallas woman.
With the Denton County shootings, the Record-Chronicle has submitted requests under the Public Information Act seeking footage of each. Ensuring that the laws governing the public’s right to access are enforced and consistently applied is a significant responsibility of any community newspaper — and one we take seriously.
It is a responsibility we share with our elected officials — and one of the reasons we invited 20 of our elected leaders, representing city, county, state and national government, to submit guest essays speaking to the importance of government transparency.
As Sunshine Week continues, you can expect to find essays on this page every day from your elected leaders sharing their personal perspectives on the significance of open meetings, public information and public notices. We encourage you to contact these leaders and share with them how much you value their leadership in protecting your access to such valuable and critical information.
As well, this newspaper will continue to employ the various laws governing transparency in the coverage of community spending, decision-making, public safety and, yes, the protection of our health and financial security amid the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.
Now, more than ever, there is no better disinfectant than the sunshine.