FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Ty Storey, the son of a football coach and school administrator, has stoically answered questions from the media since his days as a high school All-American quarterback. It’s how he was taught.
And while his words stayed dry and plain after he led Western Kentucky to a 45-19 win over his former team, Arkansas, on Saturday, his expression belied those remarks.
Storey, who lost his job as Arkansas starting quarterback in 2018, transferred to Western Kentucky after that season. His performance against old mates — 22 for 32 for 213 yards with a touchdown and two more on the ground — was the primary reason he gained his redemption. As to whether he felt some schadenfreude, the facade cracked with a toothy grin and a touch of blush.
“I’m playing for WKU. I hope the best for them,” Storey said. “I hope they win out and do what they can. Right now, I have too much to focus on in Bowling Green.”
UNC Charlotte 28, UTEP 21
EL PASO — Chris Reynolds threw for a career-high 354 yards and two touchdowns and added 91 yards rushing to help Charlotte beat UTEP 28-21 on Saturday as the 49ers got their first road win of the season.
Charlotte trailed 21-7 at halftime before scoring 14 points in the third quarter and Jacob Hunt capped the scoring midway through the fourth with a 19-yard touchdown grab on fourth-and-1. Henry Segura sealed it with an interception with 1:03 remaining.
Charlotte (5-5, 3-3 Conference USA) tied a program record for wins in a season after its third straight victory. Reynolds, whose previous best was 336 yards, was 10-of-14 passing in the first half for 141 yards.
Kai Locksley was 15-of-20 passing for 215 yards and one touchdown for UTEP (1-8, 0-6). He also carried it 15 times for 84 yards and a score. Treyvon Hughes added 48 yards on the ground with a score and Jacob Cowing caught six passes for 145 yards.
Southern Mississippi 37, UAB 2
HATTIESBURG, Miss. — Andrew Stein kicked three field goals, DQ Thomas returned an interception 55 yards for a touchdown and Southern Mississippi shut down UAB 37-2 on Saturday.
Stein’s third field goal in the third quarter put the Golden Eagles (6-3, 4-1 Conference USA) on top 23-2 before Jack Abraham had a pair of touchdown passes, 20 yards to Quez Watkins and 9 to Tim Jones.
Abraham was 17 of 22 for 164 yards and with Kevin Perkins picking up 94 yards on just six carries, Southern Mississippi piled up 325 total yards. UAB was leading the league in allowing just 255 yards, 92 on the ground.
A first-quarter interception by Shannon Showers led to a 6-yard touchdown run Steve Anderson in the first quarter. Thomas followed up Stein’s first field goal with his pick-6 early in the second. Stein kicked a 44-yard field goal on the last play of the first half for a 20-2 lead.
UAB (6-3, 3-2) only had 173 yards on offense.
It was the 600th win in 103 years of football for Southern Mississippi.
UTSA 24, Old Dominion 23
NORFOLK, Va. — Lowell Narcisse threw an 11-yard touchdown pass to Carlos Strickland to tie, and Hunter Duplessis knocked in the winning extra point as UTSA rallied past Old Dominion 24-23 on Saturday.
Narcisse and the Roadrunners (4-5, 3-2 Conference USA) entered the fourth quarter down by 13 points but put together a pair of scoring drives that consumed 11 minutes off the clock. UTSA quashed Old Dominion hopes for an answering score when Clarence Hicks forced a fumble on a sack with 1:13 left to play.
Narcisse was 18-of-23 passing for 240 yards and a TD. Sincere McCormick rushed for 137 yards and two touchdowns — his first 100-yard game since racking up 189 against UTEP October 5.
Old Dominion’s freshman Hayden Wolff was 17 of 29 for 247 yards and a TD. He was also intercepted late in the first half.
Wolff was sacked from behind on the Monarchs’ final drive by Hicks, who also knocked away the ball. Jarrod Carter-McLin recovered.
Zakhari Franklin caught six passes for 134 yards, including a 65-yard catch that is UTSA’s longest play from scrimmage this season.
FAU 37, FIU 7
BOCA RATON, Fla. — Freshman Malcolm Davidson had 144 yards rushing and a season-high three touchdowns on 17 carries and Florida Atlantic beat Florida International 37-7 on Saturday night.
Chris Robison was 22-of-37 passing for 298 yards, including a 5-yard touchdown pass to Harrison Bryant, and Deangelo Antoine had nine receptions for 125 yards for FAU.
The Owls (7-3, 5-1 Conference USA) forced FIU to go three-and-out on the first possession of the game and then Davidson capped a 12-play, 80-yard drive with a 10-yard touchdown run and Vladimir Rivas made a 32-yard field goal early in the second quarter to make it 10-0. On the next play from scrimmage, Napoleon Maxwell scored on a 75-yard run but FAU scored 27 unanswered points.
Tony Gaiter IV had seven receptions for 94 yards for the Panthers (5-5, 3-4).
FAU, which had 579 total yards and 30 first downs, has won three games in a row and seven of its last eight.