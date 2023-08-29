Stone Earle email

North Texas will open the 2023 football season on Saturday when it hosts Cal.

Much has changed since the end of last season. UNT has a new coach in Eric Morris, a new name for its home venue that is now known as DATCU Stadium and a new starting quarterback.

