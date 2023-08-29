Sunny. Hot. High 98F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph..
Clear skies. Low 71F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: August 31, 2023 @ 11:30 am
UNT Athletics reporter
North Texas will open the 2023 football season on Saturday when it hosts Cal.
Much has changed since the end of last season. UNT has a new coach in Eric Morris, a new name for its home venue that is now known as DATCU Stadium and a new starting quarterback.
Stone Earle winning the job is a bit of a surprise.
We bring readers the behind-the-scenes story of how Earle went from third string to starter in a matter of weeks. Our Mean Green Spotlight newsletter subscribers have early access to the tale today.
Don't forget: If you're not already a Denton Record-Chronicle subscriber, be sure to take advantage of our $1 offer for UNT fans.
And in other news from the world of UNT athletics this week ...
>> Morris held his first press conference of the fall on Tuesday. The news of the day was that linebacker Kevin Wood is back in practice and could play on Saturday.
>> The UNT soccer team is off to a 4-0 start heading into a huge showdown with Texas Tech on Thursday in Lubbock.
>> And finally, the UNT men's basketball team picked up a commitment from Arkansas point guard Layne Taylor this week.
Those are just a few of the stories that have appeared on the DRC's website this week. Be sure to check out the rest at the bottom of this email.
— Brett Vito
BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and bvito@dentonrc.com.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Every Wednesday morning, get the week's top crime stories in Denton from the Blotter in your inbox.
Your weekly guide to surviving college and thriving in Denton.
Make sure you're prepared with the Denton Record-Chronicle's coverage of Denton County's key races, and the candidates in the running for them.
Stay up to date with all of the sports news coming out of Denton-area high schools.
Get exclusive, in-depth coverage of the University of North Texas athletics teams in this weekly newsletter.
Get the latest, most up-to-date breaking news in your inbox.
Receive information from our advertisers or special DR-C offers.
Every morning, get a link to our newly redesigned e-Edition and the top Denton headlines you need to start your day.
Get exclusive coverage about business in Denton County in your inbox twice a month, with a focus on the housing market.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction.
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful!
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.