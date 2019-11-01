Washington
Warren: No middle class tax hike for plan
WASHINGTON — Elizabeth Warren on Friday proposed $20 trillion in federal spending over the next decade to provide health care to every American without raising taxes on the middle class, a politically risky effort that pits the goal of universal coverage against skepticism of government-run health care.
The details of Warren’s “Medicare for All” plan aim to quell criticism that the Massachusetts Democrat and presidential candidate has been vague about how she would pay for her sweeping proposal. Her refusal to say until now whether she would impose new taxes on the middle class, as fellow progressive White House hopeful Bernie Sanders has said he would, had become untenable and made her a target in recent presidential debates.
However, her detailed proposal was quickly attacked by her moderate rivals, including former Vice President Joe Biden, whose campaign said it amounts to “mathematical gymnastics.” Some independent experts also questioned whether her numbers were realistic.
In a 20-page online post, Warren said a cornerstone of her plan would require employers to transfer to the government almost all the $8.8 trillion she estimates they would otherwise spend on private insurance for employees.
”We can generate almost half of what we need to cover Medicare for All just by asking employers to pay slightly less than what they are projected to pay today, and through existing taxes,” she wrote.
Arlington
Texas officer who shot at dog but killed woman resigns
A Texas police officer who accidentally shot and killed a woman when he fired repeatedly at a dog charging at him has resigned.
A statement from Arlington police says Officer Ravi Singh resigned Friday, concluding the department’s internal investigation of the Aug. 1 shooting death of Margarita Brooks. The findings of a criminal investigation will be presented to a grand jury.
The officer and other emergency workers were sent to check on a woman who appeared to be passed out in a grassy area in the Fort Worth suburb.
Body camera video showed the officer called out to the woman when a barking dog charged him. The officer backed away, drew his weapon and fired at the dog.
The woman yelled out after the shots were fired. The dog — believed to be the woman’s — survived.
Dallas
Police investigate shooting of woman
Dallas police are investigating the death of a 79-year-old woman who was killed after someone shot into her home.
Police say Gloria Roque was struck by gunfire inside her South Dallas house soon before 11 p.m. Thursday. She was taken to an area hospital and later died there.
Senior Cpl. Melinda Gutierrez says the gunfire into Roque’s home came from outside and was deliberate. Gutierrez says it’s unclear whether the shooter was on foot or in a vehicle. Police have not identified any suspects or motive in the shooting.
Roque’s family say she was a retired piano teacher and active member of her church. The Reverend Joshua Manning told KTVT-TV that Roque’s killing was “random and not targeted.”
Des Moines, Iowa
Castro says he raised $800K to stay in race
Former Housing Secretary Julián Castro has announced raising the $800,000 he said he needed to avoid dropping out of the presidential race.
Castro sent out a fundraising email Oct. 21 imploring supporters for a spike in donations by the end of the month. He tweeted Friday that he’d met the $800,000 goal while raising $1 million in October.
Castro’s plea was similar to one made by New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker in September, where he netted $2.1 million in 10 days.
Polling at the bottom of the pack, Castro raised just $3.5 million during the year’s third quarter and ended it with less than $700,000 cash on hand.
He remains in danger of failing to meet minimum thresholds to make the Democratic presidential primary debate later this month in Georgia.
Washington
Economy defies threats with solid job gain
A solid October jobs report on Friday spotlighted the surprising durability of the U.S. economy in the face of persistent trade conflicts and a global slowdown.
The economy managed to add 128,000 jobs last month even though tens of thousands of workers were temporarily counted as unemployed because of the now-settled strike against General Motors. What’s more, the government revised up its combined estimate of job growth for August and September by a robust 95,000.
Though the unemployment rate ticked up from 3.5% to 3.6% in October, it’s still near a five-decade low.
And for a second straight month, average hourly wages rose a decent, if less than spectacular, 3% from a year ago.
The report from the Labor Department suggested that the economy has enough strength to keep expanding despite the threats from overseas, political tensions at home, a downturn in manufacturing and a chronic gap between the wealthiest Americans and everyone else.
Dallas
2 indicted in fatal shooting of 9-year-old
Two teens have been indicted on murder charges in the death of a 9-year-old Dallas girl who was killed in August when authorities say shots were mistakenly fired into her apartment.
A Dallas County grand jury on Thursday indicted Tyrese Simmons and Davonte Benton, both 19, in the death of Brandoniya Bennett. Simmons and Benton were initially charged with capital murder but neither was indicted on a capital count, which carries a penalty of death or life without parole.
Police have said Simmons was feuding with someone who lived in the complex and mistook Bennett’s home for his rival’s.
Simmons remained jailed Friday on $500,000 bond while Benton was being held on $600,000 bond. Their attorneys did not immediately respond to messages seeking comment Friday.
Washington
Trump changes primary residence to Florida
President Donald Trump will follow in the well-trod path of many other septuagenarian New Yorkers who have been drawn to Florida’s year-round warmth, sunshine and low taxes.
Trump tweeted late Thursday that he will make Palm Beach, Florida, his permanent residence after leaving the White House, rather than returning to Trump Tower in New York. The move also safely ensconces Trump in the glitzy world of Palm Beach and away from the protests of solidly Democratic Manhattan.
Trump, who was born in New York and whose developer-turned-reality-star persona was honed there, said the city “will always have a special place in my heart!” But he complained that he had been “treated very badly by the political leaders of both the city and state” despite paying “millions of dollars in city, state and local taxes each year.”
”In the end it will be best for all concerned,” he tweeted.
The move marked the first concrete step by Trump to contemplate his post-presidency at a time when he is embroiled in an impeachment fight in Washington and a trying reelection campaign next year. Trump said he hopes the White House remains his home for another five years, but that Florida would be his primary residence.
San Antonio
San Antonio teen pleads guilty to murder in mother’s death
A San Antonio teen accused of beating his mother with a baseball bat and slitting her throat has pleaded guilty to murder in her death.
Matthew Dempsey pleaded guilty Thursday in the April 8 slaying of 53-year-old Mary Dempsey. Matthew Dempsey and his friend, Daniel Apolonio Saucedo, were both 18 when they were charged with capital murder in her death. They are now 19.
As part of a plea agreement, Dempsey pleaded guilty to a lesser offense of murder in exchange for his cooperation in the case and a 42-year prison term. He’ll be sentenced later.
An arrest affidavit says the young men attacked Mary Dempsey when she walked in on them taking items from her home.
Saucedo awaits trial on the capital murder charge.
— The Associated Press