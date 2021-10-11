DALLAS — Jason Kidd’s decision for who will start at shooting guard was simple.
The Mavericks’ new head coach asked Tim Hardaway Jr. his preference after he re-signed in Dallas this summer.
Hardaway wanted to start. That was it.
Now, Hardaway’s role is simpler, too.
After rotating between starter and Sixth Man of the Year candidate last year under coach Rick Carlisle — a fluctuation Hardaway was willing to undergo but that he said proved tough “mentally” — the coaching staff has laid out clear expectations for the 29-year-old.
He’ll start alongside a group that’s been together in Dallas since 2019, continue to shoot 3-pointers at a strong pace and aim to boost his defensive presence to become a two-way threat primed to provide outside support for Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis and receive leaguewide recognition of his own.
“He’s able to score the ball, but we’re asking him to play defense, too,” Kidd said. “We’re trying to show him the things that can help him be better at that position, and if he can do those things, I think he can be talked about as an All-Star, too, in this league.”
Hardaway’s splits last year showed his public stance was true behind the scenes: He didn’t change his approach whether starting games or coming off the bench.
In 31 regular-season starts, Hardaway averaged 18.6 points, 3.4 rebounds and two assists in 31.8 minutes per game. In 39 appearances as a reserve: 15.1 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 25.6 minutes.
His shooting percentages from the field and 3-point range were just 0.6 and 1.3 percentage points lower off the bench, too.
In the last month of the regular season and through the playoffs, however, Hardaway went on a tear, averaging 20.8 points per game while shooting 48.4% from the field to help propel the Mavericks to No. 5 in the West and recording the team’s second-highest scoring average (17 points) in the first round.
As Josh Richardson slumped, Hardaway reclaimed his starting spot and entered free agency this summer as a player many expected to command significant attention as a starter on the open market.
He did, re-signing with the Mavericks on a four-year, $75 million deal.
But Hardaway never asked suitors about his prospective role as a starter or reserve, even after the Mavericks also added Reggie Bullock, who started for the Knicks last season and is known for his 3-point shooting and defensive prowess.
So Kidd asked him.
“It’s better for me mentally,” Hardaway said.
“Like I said, previous years, whatever the team needs me to do, I’m willing to do that, but I do think I deserve this spot, and I think I showed it last year.”
Hardaway has had a quiet start on offense this preseason.
Playing the first half only against the Jazz and Clippers last week, Hardaway finished a combined 5 of 15 from the field and made 2 of 6 3-point attempts.
But Kidd isn’t concerned.
“I’m not big on numbers in preseason,” Kidd said moments after Hardaway made 18 consecutive 3-pointers from different spots on the arc during a solo shooting session at the end of Monday’s practice.
“We’re asking them to do a lot of new things, defensively and offensively. I think shooting is going to come, and a lot of times they’re more focused on trying to get the defensive stuff right.”
Hardaway credited the Mavericks’ last coaching staff — particularly former assistant coach Jamahl Mosley — for helping him boost his defense, but Kidd has been encouraging more.
“This coaching staff is going to help me get into a better mind-set,” Hardaway said.
Perhaps the loose connection to Hardaway’s past and present instruction will be a benefit, too.
Soon after Hardaway finished his freshman season at Michigan in 2011, he watched his future coach Kidd, Dirk Nowitzki and the Mavericks beat the Heat, where his dad was on staff, in the NBA Finals.
At the same time, Hardaway was under the tutelage of former Michigan coach John Beilein, who preached taking charges on defense.
Each time a player had a chance to draw an offensive foul, but didn’t, during a game, Hardaway remembered Beilein would re-create the situation during the next practice and have that player take the charge in front of the entire team.
Hardaway has already drawn one this preseason.
“If I’m able to read the defense and get out in position and sacrifice my body to make a hustle play, then that’s going to be a positive on any team that you play for,” Hardaway said. “I just try to separate myself in doing so.”