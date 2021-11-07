CALGARY, Alberta — The Stars were hoping for franchise cornerstones Tyler Seguin and Jamie Benn to break out soon. Might the current trip through Canada be the start?
Seguin and Benn enter Sunday’s game in Vancouver each riding a two-game goal streak. Benn won Thursday’s game in Calgary with his overtime goal. Seguin has six points in the team’s last six games. Now, the Stars have a chance to earn five of a possible six points this road trip should they beat the Canucks.
“You knew once [Benn] got one, things we going to roll,” Seguin said. “That’s a play that he makes when he’s feeling it, when he’s feeling comfortable again and when he’s feeling that swag. The patience, pick your corner, snipe it, game-winner. He’s such a good player, and this is just the beginning for him this year.”
Benn was goal-less through the season’s first eight games but scored his first Tuesday in Winnipeg and then followed it up with the game-winner two days later. Benn has been shuffled between left wing and center this season but has primarily played on the historically successful line of Benn, Seguin and Alexander Radulov.
It wasn’t producing early, but it has recently.
“They’re just getting more pucks to the net and it’s starting to come,” coach Rick Bowness said. “We’ve said all along that the goals are going to come. As long we’re creating those chances, the talent is there to score goals and we will.”
Unlike in past years, the Benn-Seguin-Radulov line is now the team’s second line, behind the combination of Jason Robertson, Roope Hintz and Joe Pavelski. But that doesn’t mean expectations have dropped significantly, especially given the size of Benn ($9.5 million) and Seguin’s ($9.85 million) cap hits.
After scoring his first goal in Winnipeg, did Benn feel a bit less weight on his shoulders?
“I didn’t feel any weight on my shoulders in the first place,” Benn said.
He didn’t put extra pressure on himself when he’s going through one of those stretches?
“No, only you [media] guys do,” Benn said with a smirk.
Seguin, meanwhile, has scored in an unusual way for him: by deflecting pucks at the net. He tipped John Klingberg’s shot Tuesday in Winnipeg to tie the score and send it to overtime. He got two pieces of Radulov’s shot Thursday in Calgary that gave the Stars a 3-2 lead.
Seguin has four goals to lead the Stars.
“Just trying to go to the dirty areas and getting rewarded lately,” Seguin said. “Just want to continue it. … A night like [Thursday night], there wasn’t many looks personally, I felt like. Going into the third, it was more or less, just get in front and keep battling, keep spinning off guys.”
Benn: “He’s competing a lot more, playing the right way. When you do that, you’re going to get I guess more points. If you do the right things, take care of your own end, it’s only going to help you.”
Vancouver connections: Sunday’s game against the Canucks will be a reunion for many players. Stars goaltender Braden Holtby spent last season in Vancouver before he was bought out this summer. Canucks forwards Jason Dickinson and Justin Dowling spent their entire careers in the Stars organization before Dickinson was traded and Dowling left as a free agent this summer.