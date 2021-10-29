Are the Cowboys still America’s Team? Fans of the Patriots, Steelers and Packers, among other teams, have argued otherwise for two-plus decades.
The Lakers probably are the closest thing to the NBA’s version of America’s Team, but basketball being a truly global sport, there are other titles in play.
Meet the Dallas Mavericks: Europe’s Team.
The evidence will be on display Sunday afternoon in American Airlines Center, when Dallas, with its NBA-high five European players, hosts Sacramento as part of the NBA European Primetime initiative.
Most sports fans in North Texas probably figure that Mavericks-Kings is tipping off at 2:30 so as not to conflict with Sunday night’s Cowboys-Vikings game. While that is partially true, the reality is that the Luka Doncic-led Mavericks are a marquee draw in Europe, where Sunday’s game will air in primetime.
“I’ve known about the Mavericks since I was a little girl,” said NBA Europe vice president and head of media Elsa Memmi, who has been with the NBA for 13 years and oversees the primetime initiative, which she helped launch in 2014.
“The Mavericks are so important for us, not only internationally, but also as one of our most favorite teams for European fans.”
The formula that created Europe’s Mavericks craze is hardly a secret.
Dirk Nowitzki, indisputably the greatest European NBA player in history, was a Maverick for all 21 of his seasons. Former Mavericks general manager Donnie Nelson was one of the NBA’s foremost cullers of international talent, especially from Europe.
And the Mavericks are headlined not only by Slovenian sensation Doncic and Latvian giant Kristaps Porzingis, but also Germany’s Maxi Kleber, France’s Frank Ntilikina and Serbia’s Boban Marjanovic. Fellow Serb Igor Kokoskov is one of head coach Jason Kidd’s lead assistants.
It’s no coincidence that of the 48 games that will air this season as part of what is formally called “NBA Saturdays and NBA Sunday’s presented by NBA 2K22,” which also air in the Middle East and Africa, the Mavericks are scheduled to appear in at least four of them (8%). Two late-season airings have yet to be determined.
Just how popular are the Mavericks in Europe? A few numbers, courtesy of the NBA:
- Last season’s Game 5 of the Mavericks-Clippers playoff series was the most-viewed game of the season in Spain (where Doncic played professionally before coming to Dallas); and the most-viewed game in Italy, excluding Christmas.
- In Germany, the two-most viewed primetime regular season games were Mavericks games.
- In Serbia, the six playoff games featuring the Mavericks drew a 35%-larger average audience than all other playoff games.
- In Latvia, the two Saturday/Sunday regular season games that featured the Mavericks drew a 258%-larger audience than all other Saturday/Sunday games.
- In Slovenia, the Saturday primetime game featuring the Mavericks drew a 216%-larger audience than all other non-Dallas games.
- When it was noted to Memmi that Slovenia is a comparatively small country of about two million people, she laughed: “That’s right. And a couple of million people who are huge fans of Luka. That’s still a couple of million fans.”
True. It’s also not hard to imagine that Mavericks games reach nearly 100% saturation of the population, given the appetite for all things Doncic.
Judging from the Twitter reaction of Mavericks fans in Europe, NBA Primetime games practically are a national holiday. Many of those fans often wake up at 2 or 3 in the morning to watch games that tip off at night in the United States, or tape the games and watch them when they wake up.
That’s why the NBA started the primetime initiative, to satisfy what clearly was a yearning and growing audience. According to the league, NBA Sunday games in Europe have seen a 20%-plus increase in viewership since the 2014 launch.
“If you’re a sports fan deep into your heart, there’s nothing that replaces the live experience,” Memmi said, adding that younger-generation fans both abroad and in America track games and highlights on social media.
Last season, NBA Saturdays and NBA Sundays social content in Europe drew 179 million impressions (a 55% increase from the previous season and 35 million video views, a 26% increase).
It certainly helped, and it’s reflective of today’s NBA landscape, that three European players were named first-team All-NBA – Doncic, Serbia’s Nikola Jokic and Greece’s Giannis Antetokounmpo – with Jokic winning the MVP award and Antetokounmpo’s Bucks winning the NBA title.
“It’s really important and completely paramount to our region, to make sure that we continue to build on this initiative,” said Memmi, who is based in the NBA’s London office.
European NBA players are keenly aware of when they are playing in games featured in primetime back home. Earlier this week, Marjanovic was happy to help promote Sunday’s game in a conference call with European reporters. The Mavericks’ other primetime initiative games this season are Nov. 21 at the Clippers, March 5 against Sacramento and March 13 at Boston.
“It’s really great that people in Europe will be able to watch the game ‘in normal time’ and enjoy Sunday’s game,” Marjanovic said. “Of course, that also means a lot to me. I always think, ‘My people are watching me. Let’s go a little louder.’”
Perhaps he meant a different word than louder, but not to worry. Clearly a lot of fans in Europe are both watching and listening.