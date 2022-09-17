Zahodri Jackson

Cornerback Zahodri Jackson will make his first start since transferring to North Texas today when the Mean Green take on UNLV.

 By Manny Flores/UNT sports information

Cornerback Zahodri Jackson and defensive tackle Fatafehi Vailea will start today for North Texas in its game at UNLV.

Both will make their first starts of the season for the Mean Green.

Fatafehi Vailea mug

Fatafehi Vailea

BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.

Recommended for you