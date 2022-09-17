Cornerback Zahodri Jackson and defensive tackle Fatafehi Vailea will start today for North Texas in its game at UNLV.
Both will make their first starts of the season for the Mean Green.
The moves are among a series of adjustments UNT has made to its lineup ahead of today's game.
Vailea is starting in place of Enoch Jackson, who will miss his second straight game due to injury.
UNT elevated Zahodri Jackson to its lineup as it continues to search for a replacement for John Davis Jr. The senior was injured in the Mean Green's season-opening win over UTEP and has not played since.
UNT turned to Ridge Texada in to fill Davis' spot in the lineup in each of its last two games.
The Mean Green have struggled to contain opponents' passing games all season and are allowing 319.3 passing yards per game. Jackson, a Utah State transfer, will have the opportunity to help UNT improve on that number.
Jackson played against UNLV last season while he was at Utah State. UNT is hoping he can help the Mean Green contain UNLV quarterback Doug Brumfield, who is averaging 281.0 passing yards per game.
Offensive lineman Daizion Carroll and linebacker Kevin Wood are continuing to battle long term injuries and will not play today.
