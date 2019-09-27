The Strickland seventh grade “A” team Lady Vikings rallied after dropping the first set for a 10-25, 25-23, 26-24 win over Lake Dallas Thursday night in middle school volleyball.
The Lady Vikings (2-3) were led by Tamara Williams, Amber Hathcock and Maddison Crawford with strong service games and by Zoe Gilhome for her outstanding play.
The Strickland “B” team (2-3) also knocked off Lake Dallas 25-23, 10-25, 15-12. Viviana Lopez had a strong service game and Leona Appleton’s hitting was outstanding.
The Lady Vikings’ “C” team completed the sweep with a 25-21, 14-25, 15-6 win over Lake Dallas.
Myers at Little Elm
Little Elm turned back the Myers “A” team 25-14, 25-18 as Kailyn Head led the Lady Titans (3-2) with three kills and three assists. Jaida Klimpel had three kills, Briley Marion had two assists and Haritli Keese and Madison McCollom had one dig each.
Little Elm also won the “B” team match 25-7, 25-13. Kyla Cole and Stephanie Guzman turned in strong defensive efforts for the Lady Titans (2-3).
Norah Sandmann and Alexis Johnson were strong defensively for Myers in the “C” team match that Little Elm won 25-22, 25-18.
Harpool at Rodriguez
Makenzie Logan had 11 service points to lead the Harpool “A” team Lady Longhorns to a 25-7, 25-14 victory over the Rodriguez Lady Vipers.
Malanah Owens had seven service points and Claire Housel had six service points and Kendall Waddelow had two hits as Harpool improved to 2-3.
Savannah Edwards had four aces, one kill and one tip as the Harpool “B” team rolled to a 25-15, 25-9 win over Rodriguez. Mia Cardenas had two aces as the Longhorns improved their record to 4-1.
The Lady Longhorns’ “C” team (5-0) made it a sweep with a 25-5, 25-10 win over Rodriguez. Tatum Lander had seven service points, Macie McCord had six service points and Claire Barlow had one ace and one kill.
Eighth grade Myers at Little Elm
The Myers “A” team won the first set but Little Elm rallied for a 15-25, 25-10, 25-14 victory.
Halli Keese ked the Lady Titans (3-2) with five kills, six aces and two blocks. Kaitlyn Haley had three kills, three digs and one ace, Maddy Wright had four kills, three digs and two aces, and Emily Shelton finished with four digs.
Little Elm was also a winner in the “B” team match, defeating Myers 25-6, 26-24.
EDITOR’S NOTE: Calhoun, McMath, Navo, Crownover and Rodriguez did not submit game reports.