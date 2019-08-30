Lily Choate recorded 12 aces to lead the Crownover eighth grade Lady Cowboys to a season-opening 25-20, 18-25, 25-23 victory over McMath in middle school volleyball Thursday night.
Drew Bridges had eight kills for the Lady Cowboys while Alice Miranda and Erin Peterson were also standouts. Sage Dykes led the Lady Tigers with six aces, Isabelle Fosmire had four kills, Hannah Amustutz had three kills, Annie Meador had eight digs and Dylan Rodriquez had 11 assists.
The Lady Cowboys also won the “B” team match 25-10, 19-25, 15-7. Savannah Bridegum led the McMath offense and Courtney King was the defensive leader.
In the “C” team match, Crownover won 25-10, 23-25, 15-11. Gracie Cabrales led the McMath offense and Victoria Aviles was a standout on defense.
Myers at Lake Dallas
The Myers Lady Titans “A” team, behind a strong service game from Katelyn Haley, opened the season with a 25-22, 25-20 sweep of Lake Dallas.
Haley had a service streak of six while Jayanna Minto had three blocks, Halli Keese had one block, three kills and one dig, and Maddy Wright had three kills.
Seventh grade
Crownover at McMath
The Crownover Lady Cowboys rolled to a 25-20, 25-10 victory over McMath.
Alyssa Serna had six service aces for the Lady Tigers while Audri Cushing had seven service points.
In the “B” team game, Crownover rolled to a 25-17, 25-14 sweep of McMath.
Talyiah Brown led McMath with seven points and Angie Gomez added six.
The Lady Cowboys also won the “C” team match 25-16, 25-13. Lucie Dunn had four aces and Sydnei Spencer had three for the Lady Tigers.
Myers at Lake Dallas
Briley Marion and Olivia Buettner led the way as Myers Lady Titans defeated Lake Dallas 25-12, 25-12.
Marion had a service streak of nine and Buettner had a five-point service streak while Kailyn Head had five aces, Madison McCollum had four and Jaida Klimpel had three kills.
