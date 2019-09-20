Anna Redwine and Carleigh Ellis led the way as the McMath seventh grade "A" team Lady Tigers defeated Lake Dallas 25-18, 25-23 Thursday night.
Redwine had four aces and seven assists, Ellis had six aces, Alyssa Serna had two kills and three digs and Audri Cushing had two kills and three aces in the McMath win.
The Lady Tigers "B" team got two assists and one ace from Kanaisia Price and Mazaha Frank and Talyiah Brown had one kill each is their 25-13, 25-16 win over Lake Dallas.
Lucia Dunn had four aces and A'Lysati Cornish had two aces as McMath won the "C" team match 14-25, 25-22, 15-3.
Strickland at Myers
Briley Marion and Harltli Keese had three aces each as the Myers "A" team Lady Titans cruised to a 25-13, 25-8 sweep of the Strickland Lady Cougars.
Madison McCullom and Bailey Sevier had two aces each, Kailyn Head had five assists and Jaida Klimpel had two kills as the Lady Titans improved to 3-1 for the season.
Harpool at Navo
The Navo "A" team Lady Panthers powered their way to a 25-17, 25-6 sweep of Harpool.
Aubriella Martinez led Harpool (1-3) with two digs and Jaclyn Boles had one kill.
In the "B" team match, Navo was a 25-16, 26-24 winner over Harpool.
Kali Guy had two kills and one ace and Sydney Barrett had three tips and one kill for the Lady Longhorns (3-1).
Brooke Navarro had 16 services point and one ace to lead Harpool to a 25-10, 25-12 "C" team win over Navo. Ava Sonoski had two hits and one tip and Makayla Rose had one tip as Harpool improved to 4-0.
Eighth grade
Lake Dallas at McMath
The McMath "A" team Lady Tigers battled Lake Dallas closely through two sets, losing 25-22, 25-18.
The "B" team after dropping the first set, rallied for a 18-25, 25-17, 18-16 victory over Lake Dallas. Caroline Parks led the Lady Tigers in serving while JoAnna Du was a standout on defense.
The McMath "C" team dropped a 25-22, 25-21 decision to Lake Dallas.
Strickland at Myers
Anna Sevier had a serving streak of 12 points as the Myers "B" team pulled away for a 25-10, 25-11 victory over Strickland.
Ashley Razo had a serving streak of six and Makenzie Terzich had four kills as the Lady Titans ran their record to 3-1.
Melaya Long, Aniyah Washington and Charli Viering led the way as the Myers "C" team Lady Titans rolled to a 26-17, 25-16 victory over the Strickland Lady Vikings.
Rodriguez at Crownover
The Rodriguez "A" team Lady Vipers rolled to a 25-13, 25-21 victory over the Crownover Lady Cowboys.
Courtlyn Cook had five service point and along with Erin Peterson had several great digs to keep Crownover in the match. Lily Choate had five kills as the Lady Cowboys saw their record slip to 2-2.
EDITOR'S NOTE: Calhoun, Strickland, Navo, Harpool and Rodriguez Middle Schools did not submit game reports.