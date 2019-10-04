Myra Memon and Dylan Rodriguez had three aces each to lead the McMath eighth grade “A” team to a 25-11, 25-10 victory over the Navo Lady Panthers Thursday night in middle school volleyball.
McLeod Dalton led the Lady Tigers with four kills and Rodriguez also had seven assists.
Isabella Chavez had seven aces to lead the McMath “B” team to a 25-20, 25-8 win over Navo. Vanessa Lopez was the team leader in digs while Caroline Parks led the team with three kills.
Myers at Calhoun
Kaitlyn Haley had five aces and five kills and Halli Keese had six kills, six digs and one block to lead the Myers “A” team to a 25-20, 25-15 victory over Calhoun.
Camryn Cook had two aces and London Lancaster had seven assists and a service streak of six as the Lady Titans improved to 4-2.
The Myers “C” team improved to 4-2 for the season with a 25-19, 25-15 sweep of Calhoun. Aaliyah Taylor, Jessa Woods and Jiana Patton had outstanding games for the Lady Titans.
Seventh grade
McMath at Navo
The Navo Lady Panthers “A” team rallied after a second set loss for a 25-20, 21-25, 27-25 victory over the McMath Lady Tigers.
Anna Redwine had nine assists and three aces to lead McMath while Audri Cushing had six kills and one ace and Alyssa had four kills and two aces.
The Navo “B” rolled to a 25-19, 25-20 win over McMath.
McMath was led by A’Lysati Cornish with five aces and Mazaha Frank had two kills.
Myers at Calhoun
Hartli Keese had a service streak of 19 points and five aces as the Myers “A” team defeated Calhoun 25-1, 25-4.
Briley Marion had four aces, Jaida Klimpel had seven kills, Kailyn Head had three assists and Olivia Marion had three kills as the Lady Titans improved to 4-2.
Joy Jones had nine service points in a row and Kyla Cole had six service points to lead the Myers “B” team to a 25-9, 25-13 win over Calhoun.
Harpool at Little Elm
The Harpool “A” team put up a strong fight but fell to Little Elm 26-24, 25-18.
Makenzie Logan led the Lady Longhorns (2-4) with 10 service points, one ace and one kill. Madeline Posada had three hits and two kills, Malanah Owen had two digs, Kendall Waddelow had four hits and Kaitlyn Curtis had two hits and one dig.
The Harpool “B” team went three sets before losing to Little Elm 27-25, 8-25, 15-6. Kali Guy had one ace and one hit and Sydney Barrett had two hits and three tips to lead the Lady Longhorns (4-2).
Brooke Navarro had three aces, Claire Barlow had one ace and one kill and Ava Sonoski had one hit to lead the Lady Longhorns “C” team to a 25-21, 25-18 win over Little Elm.