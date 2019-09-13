Halli Kease and Kaitlyn Haley had five kills and two aces each to lead the Myers eighth grade “A” team Lady Titans to a 25-13, 25-20 victory over the Navo Lady Panthers on Thursday night.
Maddy Wright had two kills and two aces and Javanna Minko had two blocks as the Lady Titans improved to 2-1 for the season.
Myers was also successful in the “B” team match, defeating Navo 25-14, 25-14. Heidi Sandmann had a serving streak of nine, Anna Sevier had a serving streak of six, Makenzie Terzich had two kills and Kennadee Flemings had an assist as the Lady Titans improved to 2-1.
Strickland at McMath
The McMath “A” team Lady Tigers, behind solid play from Dylan Rodriguez, cruised to a 25-12, 25-15 sweep of the Strickland Lady Vikings.
Rodriguez had nine aces and 13 assists while Sage Dykes had three aces, Myra Memon had six kills and one ace and MeLeod Falton finished with four kills and one ace.
In the “B” team match, McMath won in three sets, 25-7, 21-25, 15-7. Caroline Parks led the Lady Tigers in serving and Courtney King was the top defender.
With Gracie Cabrales leading the offense and Victoria Aviles leading the defense, McMath won the “C” team match 25-21, 25-8.
Lake Dallas at Crownover
Madelyn Reyna got the Crownover “A” team off to a good start with 13 service points in the first game as Lady Cowboys rolled to a 25-7, 25-20 victory over Lake Dallas.
Maddie Reyna and Brianna Sutton had a strong game at the net as Crownover improved to 2-1 for the season.
Seventh grade Calhoun at Harpool
Makenzie Logan had three hits and two aces and Madeline Posada had two hits and two aces to lead the Harpool “A” team Lady Longhorns (1-2) past Calhoun 25-7, 21-25, 25-8.
In the “B” team match, Savannah Edwards had four aces and two hits as the Lady Longhorns (3-0) recorded a 25-8, 25-10 victory over the Lady Cougars.
Jailee Strong had four aces and Claire Barlow had one hit as Harpool (3-0) won the “C” team match 25-4, 25-11.
Strickland at McMath
Alyssa Serna had four aces, Carleigh Ellis and Kaia Anderson had one kill each as the Lady Tigers “A” team rallied for a 27-29, 25-17, 27-25 victory over the Strickland Lady Vikings.
Kanaisia Price had three aces and McMath won the “B” team match 25-19, 25-17.
McMath rallied from behind in the “C” team match to take a 25-27, 25-18, 15-8 win over the Lady Vikings. A’Lysati Cornish led the Lady Tigers with three aces while Mara Godina and Vania Basave had one ace each.