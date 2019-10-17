Ava Houser had 18 service points and Morgan Davis had eight to help the Harpool eighth grade “A” team to a 25-13, 25-14 sweep of the Myers Lady Titans Wednesday night to wrap up a perfect 8-0 middle school volleyball regular season.
Madalynn Hokanson and Katie Woerner had seven kills each, Zaria Jones and Morgan Davis had six kills each and Chloe Pace had 11 digs as the Lady Longhorns are now 17-0 overall, including tournament play.
Halli Keese led Myers with four kills and three digs, Kennedy Evans and Maddy Wright had three kills each, Katelyn Haley had two kills and three digs and Emily Shelton had three digs for Myers (5-3).
In the “B” matchup, Bella Muresan had 13 service points, Southern Hanna had 11 and Paige Cutting and Karen Galaviz had nine each as Harpool (7-1) defeated Myers (5-3) 25-8, 25-20.
Ella Lowe had 20 service points and Grace Weimer had 16 to lead the Harpool “C” team to a 25-17, 25-8 win over Myers to wrap up a perfect 8-0 regular season.
Crownover at Calhoun
Drew Bridges’ setting game and three kills and Maddie Reyna’s seven service points led the way as the Crownover “A” team (5-3) scored a25-18, 25-9 win over Calhoun.
The Crownover “B” team (5-3) also picked up a victory, knocking off Calhoun 25-13, 25-10. Carlee Eischens had eight service points in the first set and Lauren Stephens and Kylie Guidry were the service leaders in the second set.
In the “C” team match, Crownover rallied to take a 25-10, 22-25, 15-2 win over Calhoun. Ryleigh Floyd led the defensive effort for the Lady Cowboys (6-2) while Hollyn Randall and Mackenzie Rodriguez were the service leaders.
Little Elm at McMath
Sage Dykes had four aces, Dylan Rodriguez had two aces and seven assists, Hannah Amstutz had four kills and McLeod Dalton had three kills for the McMath “A” team in its 26-24, 25-15 loss to Little Elm.
The McMath “B” team fell 25-4, 25-19 to Little Elm and the Lady Tigers’ “C” team suffered a 22-25, 26-24, 15-11 loss.
Seventh grade Myers at Harpool
The Myers “A” team improved their season record to 5-3 with a 25-16, 25-14 victory over the Harpool Lady Longhorns.
Jaida Klimpel had three kills, Briley Marion and Khai Davis had two kills, Hartli Keese and Olivia Buettner had one ace each for the Lady Titans.
Madeline Posada had three hits and one ace and Aubriella Martinez had three digs to lead the Lady Longhorns (2-6).
Sydney Barrett had two kills, one ace and four tips to lead the Harpool’ “B” team to a 25-14, 25-19 victory over the Myers Lady Titans. Kali Guy had a one ace and one hit, Kaysia Pratt had a ace abd Sara Ryan had one kill for the 5-3 Lady Longhorns.
Brooke Navarro had seven aces, Madison Johnston had 12 service points and the Harpool “C” team dominated Myers 25-6, 25-6. Claire Barlow had one ace and three tips and Macie McCord had one tip as the Lady Longhorns improved to 7-1.
EDITOR’S NOTE: Calhoun, Crownover, Navo, Rodriguez and Strickland did not submit game reports.