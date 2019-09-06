Carleigh Ellis had four aces and two kills and Anna Redwine had three aces to lead the McMath seventh grade “A” team Lady Tigers to a 25-19, 25-19 sweep of Harpool Thursday night.
Aveya Haggerty added two aces and Skyler Neely had an ace and one kill as the Lady Tigers evened their season record to 1-1. Kendall Waddelow had two hits to lead Harpool (0-2).
In the “B” team match, Harpool defeated McMath 25-23, 22-25, 17-15. Anna Havenar had two aces and Sara Ryan had two hits to lead the Lady Longhorns (2-0)
Kanaisia Price led the Lady Tigers with 11 aces, Angie Gomez had two aces and Mazaha Frank had one kill.
Tatum Lander had four aces and Ava Sonoski had one hit as Harpool won the “C” team match 25-11, 25-12. Desirae Sonnier led McMath with two aces and Skyler Hester had one kill.
Rodriguez at Myers
Briley Marion had a streak of 13 straight points to lead Myers to a 25-11, 25-12 sweep of Rodriguez in “A” team action.
Harti Keese had two aces, Jaida Klimpel had three kills, Khai Davis had two kills and Ilivia Marion had one kill as the Lady Titans ran their record to 2-0.
Eighth grade
Rodriguez at Myers
The Rodriguez Lady Vipers “A” team swept past the Myers Lady Titans 25-18, 25-15. Halli Keese had four digs, four kills and one ace, Giselle Soltero had four digs and London Lancaster and Paige Sedore had one service ace each to lead Myers.
Penelope Nunez had a streak of seven straight service points to lead the Myers “B” team to a 25-19, 27-25 sweep of Rodriguez. Anna Sevier had three assists, Makenzie Terzich had three kills and Keidi Sandmann and Ashley Razo had strong passing games.
Myers won the “C” team match 25-15, 25-15 as Cali Rhoades had a streak of seven service points and Kiley Ramirez had five. Aniyah Washington and Jessa Woods were singled out for their strong play.
Crownover at Little Elm
Little Elm rolled to a straight set 25-18, 25-15 victory over the Crownover “A” team. Drew Bridges led the Lady Cowboys (1-1) with four kills.
EDITOR’S NOTE: Calhoun, Crownover, Navo, Rodriguez and Strickland did not submit game reports.