Southern Hanna’s 3-pointer with two minutes remaining gave the Harpool eighth grade “A” team its first lead of the night as the Lady Longhorns went on to score a 36-32 victory over the Crownover Lady Cowboys Thursday night.
Taylor Peet scored 13 points, grabbed seven rebounds and had four blocked shots to lead the Harpool (5-2) in scoring. Ava Houser had eight points and Katy Woerner had eight rebounds, two blocks and two steals.
Crownover picked up a 25-17 victory in the “B” team game over Harpool. Madelynn Hoksanson led the Lady Longhorns (5-1-1) with eight points, 10 blocks and 11 rebounds.
In the “C” team game, Harpool pulled out a 20-18 win over Crownover as Alexa Hew led the Lady Longhorns (6-0) with seven points.
McMath at Myers
The Myers Lady Titans “A” team used a 20-4 first quarter run on their way to a 48-10 victory over McMath.
Kennedy Evans led the Lady Titans (7-0) with 16 points, four steals and three assists, and Aspen Hicks had 13 points and 15 rebounds.
Annie Meador led the scoring for the Lady Tigers (1-6) with six points, Jacey Elliott and Ti’mya Johnson had two points each.
In the “B” team game the Myers (6-1) defense limited McMath to just four second half points in a 26-6 victory. Aaliyah Harvey and Delana Gayle led the way for the Lady Titans while Gracie Cabreles had four points and Maila Walker had two to lead McMath (1-6).
Myers won the “C” team game 12-6 behind the strong play of Kaylee Cole and Raniah Williams. Hannah Leigha led McMath (0-7) with four points, Kailey Cerney added two.
Navo at Rodriguez
The Navo “A” team jumped out to a 19 point first quarter lead and led by 30 at halftime en route to a 55-12 win over Rodriguez.
Journey Taylor led Navo (5-2) with 18 points, Danae Crosby added 17 and Nyla Loper finished with nine.
Seventh grade
McMath at Myers
The Myers Lady Titans “A” team used a strong second half run to pull away for a 31-19 victory over the McMath Lady Tigers.
Aveya Haggerty, Kaia Anderson and Kanaisia Price led the scoring for the Lady Tigers (1-6) with four points each.
The Lady Titans “B” team got better as the game went on and recorded a 21-6 win over McMath. Angie Gomez, Lauren Hamilton and Cayman Stewart each scored two points for McMath (2-5).
The Myers defense held McMath scoreless in the first half of the “C” team game as the Lady Titans won 14-9. Jennifer Carmona led McMath with four points and Skye Torres added three.
Boys
Eighth grade Crownover at Harpool
Chuka Akpom set a Harpool school record with seven 3-pointers as the Longhorns’ “A” team rolled to a 50-37 win over the Crownover Cowboys.
Akpom finished with game with 25 points and Damon Nash had seven points and four rebounds as Harpool improved to 6-1. Carter Eddy led Crownover (2-5) with 12 points and Logan McLaughlin added 10.
Willie Goodacre had 10 points and Max Hornsby added eight as the Harpool “B” team (5-2) defeated Crownover 32-28. Hunter Howe led the Cowboys (4-3) with 10 points, Jack Hickerson and Hawk Bowers had eight each.
In the “C” team game, the Longhorns (6-1) scored a 17-11 win over Crownover as Caleb Darthard scored six points and Ellis Eserman had four. Jayden Collins led Crownover (3-4) with six points, Michael Dixon and Christian Patrick had two each.
Seventh grade
Crownover at Harpool
Silas Rodriguez scored 13 points and Saivaughn Coleman had 12 as the Crownover “A” team improved to 9-1 with a 55-22 win over Harpool.
The Crownover “B” team built a double-digit first quarter lead and pulled away for a 55-28 win over Harpool. Cam Elliott led the Crownover scoring with 12, Skylan McGee had 10, Devin Seale had nine and Andrew Yanes finished with eight.
The Cowboys’ “C” team rolled to a 27-10 win over Harpool as Gavin Kemp led with seven points, Jody Murillo and Kevin Ayensu had four points each.
Rodriguez at Navo
The Navo Panthers’ “B” team rallied in the second half to take a 30-19 win over Rodriguez. Tyler Walker led Rodriguez with six points and two assists, Landon Hulett had five points and three rebounds.
