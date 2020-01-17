The Harpool Longhorns eighth grade "A" team used a 30-6 scoring run in the first half Thursday night to roll to a 58-19 victory over the Rodriguez Vipers.
Damen Nash led the Longhorns (4-1) with 12 points while Jeremiah Green and Chuka Akporn had 11 each and Javan Perez finished with eight.
The Longhorns also picked up a lopsided win in the "B" team game, defeating Rodriguez 36-9. Hope Bebe led the Harpool (4-1) in scoring with nine, Mac Hornsby had eight.
Harpool also won the "C" team game 28-15 as Maddx Nguyen led the way for the Longhorns (5-0) with six points.
Crownover at Navo
The Navo "A" team used a strong first half to open up a seven point lead and then pulled away for a 48-38 victory over the Crownover Cowboys.
Carter Eddy led the scoring for Crownover (2-3) with 17, while Matthew Carter had seven and Jackson Langford had six.
In the "B" team game, Navo pulled away for a 35-27 victory. Hawk Bowers led Crownover scoring with 12.
The "C" team game went to overtime with Navo pulling out a 20-18 win over Crownover (2-3). Jayden Collins led the Cowboys' in scoring with eight points.
Seventh grade
Crownover at Navo
The Crownover "A" team used a 37 point first half to power its way to a 57-16 victory over the Navo Panthers.
Silas Rodriguez led all scorers with 17 while Colton Corderio and Santi Santibanez had nine each, Jadin McMoore had six and Noah Elam finished with five as Crownover improved to 7-1.
Jalen Black, Cam Elliott and Skylan McGee each scored 10 points to lead the Cowboys' "B" team to a 46-18 victory over Navo. Crownover is now 3-2 for the season.
The Crownover "C" team improved to 3-2 with a 34-10 win over Navo as Clayton Onstead scored seven, Ty Evans added five and Jody Murillo had four.
Rodriguez at Harpool
The Rodriguez "A" team Vipers pulled away in the second half to take a 37-27 victory.
Wood Will led the scoring for Harpool (0-5) with eight and Jackson Shockley added five.
Ethan Gelhausen scored 10 points, Brady Cardwell and Cade Woodfin had eight each and Grant McIntosh finished with seven as Harpool won the "B" team game 44-6 to improve to 5-0. Robert Sawyer and Maddox Cheek had two points each for the Vipers (1-4).
In the "C" team game, Rodriguez jumped out to an early lead and defeated Harpool 13-6.
Girls
Myers at Little Elm
The Myers "A" team rallied from behind in the second half to score a 26-22 victory over Little Elm.
Halli Keese led the Lady Titans (5-0) with seven points and pulled down nine rebounds, Amaya Williams had four points, three rebounds and forced four turnovers. Makenzie Terzich had four points and one steal.
Myers, behind the strong play of Melaya Long and Heidi Sandmann, won the "B" team game 28-22, and Jessa Woode and Kaylee Cole led the Myers' "C" team to a 22-8 win.
Harpool at Rodriguez
Taylor Peet scored 14 points and grabbed eight rebounds, Katie Woerner had 10 rebounds, three blocks and 10 steals to lead the Harpool "A" team to a 50-18 victory over the Rodriguez Lady Vipers.
Bry Russell scored 13 points and Chloe Pace had 10 as the Lady Longhorns improved to 4-1.
Zaria Jones and Grace Weimer each scored four points to lead the Harpool "B" team to a 21-11 win over Rodriguez. Jones also had five steals, Madelynn Hokanson had eight rebounds and two blocks while Alexa Crossley had five steals and seven rebounds for the 5-0 Lady Longhorns.
Seventh grade
McMath at Calhoun
The Calhoun "A" team used an eight point third quarter run to break open a tight game for a 18-13 victory over McMath.
Kaia Anderson led the scoring for the Lady Tigers (1-4) with eight points, Kanaisia Price added five.
The Lady Tigers rallied from a halftime deficit in the "B" team game to defeat Calhoun 17-14. Ciara Gomez, Grace Winter and Vania Basave led McMath (2-3) with four points each.
EDITOR'S NOTE: Calhoun, Myers, McMath, Navo and Strickland did not submit game reports.