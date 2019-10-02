Kegan Stelmazewski ran for one touchdown, threw two TD passes and returned an interception for a score to lead the Harpool “A” team eighth grade Longhorns to a 40-0 win over the McMath Tigers Tuesday night.
Stelmazewski ran five yards for one score then connected with Aiden Montgomery on TD passes of 45 and 79 yards and then later returned a interception 37 yards for a score. Corbin Mobley also had a seven-yard touchdown pass to Luka Djukic and Montgomery was good on five extra point kicks.
Stelmazewski finished the game with 197 yards passing while Montgomery had 134 receiving yards, Austin Correia had 38 yards receiving and Kyle Nichols had 37 yards receiving. Anthony Skitt had an interception to lead the defensive effort.
Harpool is now 4-0-1 for the season.
The Longhorns also recorded a 20-0 win in the “B” team game. Brady Gilbert had a 60-yard touchdown run, Aiden Hamblin scored on a one-yard run and Trayvon Romar dashed 40 yards for a score and Blake Smejkal added an extra point kick as Harpool improved to 2-2-1.
Navo vs. Myers
Reymundo Izaguirre, Bryce Williams and Nicholas Johnson each scored touchdowns as the Navo “A” team (4-1) defeated Myers 22-0.
The Panthers’ defense was led by Aiden Sumpter who had two interceptions.
Elijah Wallace led the Titans (1-4) rushing attack.
David Rodriguez scored two TDs and Brailyn Strickland scored one as the Navo “B” team shutout Myers 19-0.
Sebastian McClelland had a interception, Tochukwu Okoli had two tackles for losses and Eder Santana blocked a punt to lead the Navo (4-0) defense.
Crownover vs. Lake Dallas
Trey Joyner, Nathen Wright and Eli Bowen led the way as the Crownover “A” team pulled out a 22-14 win over Lake Dallas to improve to 5-0 for the season.
Joyner scored on a two-yard run, Wright caught a 29-yard touchdown pass from Logan McLaughlin and Bowen had a 58-yard TD run. Holden Hoskins, Vynce Burke, Aris Richards and Joseph Morales were standouts for the Cowboys.
Seventh grade Navo vs. Myers
Ashton Choice and Jordan Washington each scored two touchdowns as the Myers “A” team Titans (4-1) rolled to a 34-0 victory over the Navo Panthers.
Choice returned the opening kickoff 60 yards for a score and later ran 33 yards for a touchdown.
Washington caught touchdown passes of 38 and 33 yards from Steven Pulley and Dillon Arkansas had a 43-yard touchdown run and Daniel Rodriguez hit two extra points.
In the “B” team game, Khari Woodson returned the opening kickoff 75 yards for a score and later scored on runs of 55 and 52 yards as the Titans (2-2) pulled out a 21-14 victory.
Jayden White scored both Navo (2-2) touchdowns. Yasir Carroll had an interception and Dru Allen had a fumble recovery for the Panthers’ defense.
Harpool vs. McMath
Hudson Torres scored McMath’s (0-5) lone touchdown on a 15-yard pass from Jordan Gonzales as Harpool rolled to a 36-6 win.
Torres finished the game with 51 yards rushing and 35 yards passing. Aiden Jenkins had 20 yards in receiving and Aiden Newby led the Tigers’ defense with five tackles.
Crownover vs. Lake Dallas
The Crownover “A” team Cowboys remained unbeaten on the season following a hard-fought 7-0 victory over Lake Dallas.
Mason White caught a 12-yard touchdown pass from Colton Cordeiro and Cordeiro added the conversion run for the only score in the game. Skylan McGee, Clayton Onstead, Nathan Zmolik and Came Elliott led the Crownover (5-0) defense.
Crownover also won the “B” team game 8-0 as Colt Schmitz caught a 20-yard pass from Logan Johnston and Jaxon Fritsch added the extra point kick. The Cowboys are now 4-0.
EDITOR’S NOTE: Calhoun, Rodriguez, Harpool and Strickland did not submit game reports.