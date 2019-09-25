Kegan Stelmazewski and Aiden Montgomery pack quite a one-two punch for the Harpool eighth grade "A" team Longhorns.
Stelmazewski scored five touchdowns and Montgomery was good on five extra point kicks as the Longhorns rolled to a 42-19 victory over the Strickland Vikings Tuesday night.
Stelmazewski scored on runs of 10, 5, 18, 11 and 2 yards and finished the game with 112 yards rushing on 15 carries. Austin Correia had 49 yards rushing on four carries, Kyle Nichols had one carry for 11 yards and three receptions for 52 yards and quarterback Max Hornsby was 3-of-5 passing for 44 yards as the Longhorns improved to 3-0-1.
Harpool also won the "B" team game 8-0 as Brady Gilbert scored on a five-yard run and Bam Villarroel added the extra point kick.
Little Elm vs. Crownover
The Crownover "A" team Cowboys remained undefeated for the season following a 16-7 victory over Little Elm.
Eli Bowen caught a 18-yard touchdown pass from Logan McLaughlin for the Cowboys' (4-0) lone offensive touchdown. Trey Joyner returned an interception 68 yards for a TD and Isaac Berrones added two extra point kicks.
Isaiah Davis, Joseph Morales and Aris Richards were standouts in the offensive line for the Cowboys and Caden Johnston had a fumble recovery.
McMath vs. Navo
Quarterback Nicholas Johnson threw three touchdown passes as Navo rolled to a 28-6 victory over McMath in the "A" team game.
Wyatt Payne, Tristan Ballard and Rajhzon Hill caught TD passes and Reymundo Izaguirre ran for a score. The Panthers' defense came away with four turnovers, fumble recoveries by Iviolaoluwa Solomi, Andre Junior and Elijah Stokes and an interception by Ballard.
Milford Kamara scored McMath's lone touchdown on a 71-yard run and finished the night with 80 yards rushing. Taylor Brown had 30 yards rushing, forced a fumble and had a fumble recovery. Trey Bates had three tackles and Jacob Coffman had two tackles to led the McMath (1-3) defense.
Mykal Harris ran for a touchdown and Brailyn Strickland added the extra point run as the Navo "B" team scored a 7-0 win over McMath.
Parker Pope had four tackles and blocked a field goal and Jay Delgado had three tackles to lead the McMath (0-4) defensive effort.
Myers vs. Calhoun
Elijah Wallace and Tyran Chappell each scored two touchdowns and the Myers "A" team Titans (1-3) picked up their first win of the season with a 36-0 victory over Calhoun.
Wallace scored on touchdown runs of 25 and 39 yards while Chappell had TD runs of 20 and 2 yards and Quavien Burnett had a 15-yard touchdown run. Jailynn Maldanado added three extra point kicks.
Seventh grade
Little Elm vs. Crownover
Colton Cordeiro scored two touchdowns to lead the unbeaten Crownover "A" team Cowboys to a 22-8 victory over Little Elm.
Cordeiro scored on a 96-yard run and later caught a 56-yard scoring pass from Skylan McGee. McGee closed out the Cowboys' scoring with a 74-yard touchdown run and Molly Lyons added two extra point kicks.
Saivaughn Coleman, Clayton Onstead and Jalen Black led the Crownover (4-0) defense.
Myers vs. Calhoun
Ashton Choice scored three touchdown and quarterback Steven Pulley threw three TD passes as the Myers "A" team blanked Calhoun 42-0.
Choice scored on a run of 12 yards, caught a 42-yard pass from Pully and returned a punt 40 yards for a score. Pulley also had a 27-yard TD pass to Dillon Arkansas and a 35-yarder to Jordan Washington. Anthony Gonzalez closed out the scoring for the Titans (3-1) on a 25-yard run.
In the "B" team game, Myers (1-2) rolled to a 26-7 win over Calhoun. Khari Woodson scored three touchdowns on runs of 40, 37 and 22 yards and Jed Simpson caught a 35-yard touchdown pass from David Reireson.
Navo vs. McMath
The Navo "A" team Panthers improved to 3-1 with a 36-0 victory over McMath.
Isaiah Polk ran for a touchdown and hit Samuel Gray with a touchdown pass. Running back Jeremiah Shipp rushed for two touchdowns and Patrick Moody had a long touchdown run. Manuel Mejia kicked three extra point kicks.
EDITOR'S NOTE: Calhoun, Rodriguez and Strickland did not submit game reports.