Caleb Darthard and Austin Correia proved to be in the right place at the right time, twice, on Tuesday night.
Darthard broke through the line of scrimmage and blocked a Little Elm punt and Correia scooped up the ball and returned it 15 yards for a touchdown and Aiden Montgomery added the extra point kick as the Harpool eighth grade “A” team Longhorns defeated Little Elm 8-0.
In the closing seconds of the game with Little Elm threatening to score, Darthard tackles a Little Elm ball carrier just short of the goal line. On the next play, Wyatt Striefel caused a Little Elm fumble and Correia was there to recover it and secure the win for Harpool.
Kegan Steimazewski and Montgomery had interceptions for the Longhorns, now 1-0-1.
In the “B” game, Harpool’s Hope Bebe scored on a 60-yard run and the Longhorns and Little Elm battled to a 6-6 tie.
Navo vs. Rodriguez
The Navo “A” team got two long touchdown runs from Reymundo Izaguirre and quarterback Nickolas Johnson hit Wyatt Payne with a TD pass as the Panthers ran their record to 2-0 with a 21-0 win over the Rodriguez Vipers.
Tylen Brooks ran in one conversion and Tristan Ballard added an extra point kick to complete the Navo scoring. Izaguirre and Caleb Thomas were standouts on defense with interceptions.
The Panthers also won the “B” team game 22-0. John Harris ran for a TD, Jayden High caught a scoring pass and Aiden Arnold returned a punt for a touchdown. Navo improved to 2-0 for the season.
Myers vs. McMath
Milford Kamara rushed for three touchdowns to lead the McMath “A” team (1-1) to a 27-0 victory over the Myers Titans.
Kamara scored on runs of 30, 70 and 10 yards and finished the night with 145 yards rushing. Trey Bates got McMath’s other TD on a 15 yard run. Jesse Mumford had 35 yards passing and 15 yards rushing while Taylor Brown had 15 yards receiving. Jason Neal and Karlyn McCoy each had fumble recoveries.
Calhoun vs. Crownover
Eli Bowen scored two touchdown, Logan McLaughlin threw three touchdown passes and the Crownover “A” team Cowboys ran their record to 2-0 with a 52-0 victory over the Calhoun Cougars.
Bowen scored on an 81-yard kickoff return and caught a 12-yard TD pass from McLaughlin, who also hit Braxton Haffa with a 11-yard scoring pass and Nathan Wright with a 22-yard TD strike. Trey Joyner had a 54-yard scoring run, Jayden Collins scored on a 12-yard run and Sam George raced 91-yards for a score. Chase Thomas and Hawk Bowers each had conversion runs and Isaac Barrones hit four extra point kicks.
SEVENTH GRADE Navo vs. Rodriguez
The Navo “A” team couldn’t get untracked and suffered a 19-0 loss to Rodriguez. Jayden Carter had an interception and Ajani Blanks had two sacks and three tackles to lead the Navo defense.
Javon Allen and Jacob Ramos rushed for touchdowns and the Navo defense stopped a conversion attempt to secure a 13-12 victory to improve to 2-0 for the season.
Myers vs. McMath
Ashton Choice scored two touchdowns to lead the Myers “A” team Titans to a 42-0 victory over the McMath Tigers.
Choice returned a kickoff 65 yards for a score and later had a five-yard TD run. Patrick Berryman Jr. scored on a 21-yard run, Kevon Watson caught a 37-yard TD pass from Steven Pulley, Dillon Arkansas had a 60-yard touchdown run, Anthony Gonzalez dashed 32 yards for a touchdown and Daniel Rodriguez was good on three extra point kicks to complete the scoring.
Jacobi Gladney led McMath (0-2) with 35 yards rushing while Jordan Gonzales had 25 yards rushing and Phoenix Oliver led the defense with three tackles.
Myers also won the “B” team game 7-0. McMath’s offense was led by Joey Roehr who had 115 yards rushing and Parker Pope had six tackles on defense.
Calhoun vs. Crownover
Colton Cordiero ran for a touchdown and passed for three more as Crownover blanked Calhoun 48-0.
Cordiero scored on a 54-yard run and had touchdowns of 15 yards to Mason White, 15 yards to Clayton Onstead and 12 yards to Jalen Black. Cameron Elliot returned a fumble 32 yards for a touchdown, Andrew Yanes returned a fumble 10 yards for a score, Skylan McGee scored on a 13-yard run and Andrew Yanes converted two extra point kicks to complete the Cowboys’ (2-0) scoring.
In the “B” game, four Crownover players scored — Jaxon Fritsch (45-yard run), Carter Boyd (5-yard run), Noah Carrillo (5-yard run), Andres Garcia Sanchez (15-yard run) — as the Cowboys defeated Calhoun 27-0.