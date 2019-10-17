Logan McLaughlin threw for two touchdowns to lead the Crownover eighth grade “A” team to a 21-8 victory over the Harpool Longhorns in a battle of unbeaten teams Wednesday night.
Crownover improved to 7-0 while Harpool is now 5-1-1.
McLaughlin connected with Eli Bowen on a 29-yard touchdown pass and had a 10-yard scoring pass to Trey Joyner. Bowen also added an 18-yard touchdown run and Mykael Barnes had a conversion run.
Pelumi Olanipekum and Vynce Burke were standouts for the Cowboys’ defense.
Rodriguez vs. Myers
The Rodriguez “A” team survived a late fourth quarter threat by the Myers Titans to score a 7-0 win.
Elijah Wallace’s 70-yard touchdown run was erased because of a holding penalty that would have pulled Myers within a point of a tie. The Titans dropped to 1-6 for the season.
Richie McCullough scored two touchdowns to pace the Titans’ “B” team to a 26-6 win over Rodriguez. McCullough scored on a 35-yard run and returned a fumble for 40 yards and another score. Tristan Marker hit Daniel Ford with a seven yard scoring pass and Marrion Turner scored on a eight-yard run to complete the Myers’ (3-3) scoring.
Strickland vs. Navo
Navo’s Bryce Williams and Caleb Thomas had interceptions that stopped possible scoring drives and Wyatt Paine had two tackles for losses as the Navo “A” team scored a 22-15 victory over the Strickland Vikings.
Quarterback Nicholas Johnson threw touchdown passes to Tristan Ballard and Thomas, Reymundo Izaguirre ran for one TD and Ballard added two extra point kicks as the Panthers improved to 5-2 for the season.
In the “B” team game, Brailyn Strickland had a fumble recovery for a touchdown and ran for a TD in Navo’s 34-0 win over Strickland.
Mykal Harris ran for a touchdown and hit Eder Santana with a TD pass and David Rodriguez ran for a score as the Panthers saw their record go to 6-1.
Strickland, Rodriguez, Braden Fields, Christian Ford, Sebastian McClelland and Nicholas Cook were standouts on defense.
Seventh grade
Rodriguez vs. Myers
Ashton Choice ran for two touchdowns and Steven Pulley passed for two TD to lead Myers “A” team to a 36-19 win over Rodriguez.
Choice had two 50-yard scoring runs and Pulley had touchdown throws of 47 yards to Jordan Washington and 25 yards to Caleb Parks. Dillon Arkansas had a 46-yard touchdown run and Daniel Rodriguez made three extra point kicks to complete the Myers’ (6-1) scoring.
Jed Simpson had touchdown receptions of 35 and 50 yards from David Riererson and Khari Woodson scored on a 22-yard run as the Myers’ “B” team rolled to an 18-6 win over Rodriguez.
Kanelo Khumalo, Chris Rocha and Austin Wright each came up with interceptions to lead the Titans’ (3-2-1) defense.
Strickland vs. Navo
The Navo “A” team got two touchdowns from Patrick Moody and Brody Pearson and Moody had interceptions in the Panthers 22-7 victory over the Strickland Vikings.
Moody rushed for two touchdowns, Jeremiah Shipp had a rushing TD and Manuel Mejia hit two extra point kicks as Navo ran its record to 5-2.
Kayden White and Dru Allen ran for touchdowns as the Navo “B” team (3-4) defeated Strickland 13-6.
