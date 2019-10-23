Eli Bowen was involved in four scoring plays to help lead the unbeaten Crownover eighth grade “A” team to a 44-8 triumph over the Navo Panthers Tuesday night in the first week of the middle school football playoffs.
The Cowboys are now 8-0 for the season.
Quarterback Logan McLaughlin connected with Bowen on touchdown throws of 26, 24 and 28 yards and Bowen also threw a 33-yard TD pass to Nathen Wright. Trey Joyner had a 12-yard touchdown run and Mykael Barnes closed the scoring with a 62-yard run. Isaac Berrones had four extra point kicks.
Leading the Crownover defense was Tristan Gonzales (interception), Sam George (fumble recovery), Vynce Burke (safety) and Sam Burke’s play in the line.
Myers vs. Calhoun
Camden Cunningham threw two touchdown passes and ran for one score as the Myers “A” Titans scored a 44-0 victory over the Calhoun Cougars.
Cunningham had a 83-yard TD pass to Brian Jones and a five-yard toss to Landon Parsons and ran 45-yards for his touchdown. Elijah Wallace scored on a 35-yard run, Davis Stockert had a 30-yard TD run and Joel Grooms raced 40 yards for a score. Jailynn Maldanado hit four extra point kicks.
Seventh grade Crownover vs. Navo
The Crownover “A” team Cowboys (7-1), behind the play of Jalen Black and Colton Cordiero, rallied from a 22-6 halftime deficit to storm to a 54-22 victory over the Navo Panthers.
Black had touchdown runs of 6, 10 and 30 yards while Cordiero had TD runs of 39 and 46 yards and connected with Mason White on a 50-yard scoring play. Skylan McGee scored the Cowboys’ final touchdown on a 55-yard run. Andrew Yanes was good on five extra point kicks and Molly Lyons hit one extra point kick.
McGee, Gavin Briggs and Micah Caine were singled out for their defensive play and Cam Elliot, Jonathan Halderson, Kaleb Whetstine and Brody Simmons, Jake Canales and Nolan Wells were praised for their play on the offensive line.
Jaxon Fritsch scored three touchdowns to lead the Cowboys’ “B” team (6-1) to a 19-8 win over Navo. Fritsch had touchdown runs of 3 and 32 yards and caught a 40-yard pass from Logan Johnston.
Myers vs. Little Elm
The Myers “A” suffered only its second loss of the season is a 34-28 thriller against Little Elm that went seven overtime periods.
Jordan Washington scored three touchdowns for the Titans (6-2), two in overtime. He caught a 25-yard scoring pass from Steven Pulley and had two three-yard TD runs in overtime. Ashton Choice scored Myers’ other touchdown on a 10-yard run and Daniel Rodriguez had two extra point kicks.
In the “B” team game, Little Elm edged Myers (3-3-1) 7-0.
EDITOR’S NOTE: Calhoun, Harpool, McMath, Navo, Rodrigues and Strickland did not submit game reports.