The Crownover eighth grade "A" team entered the 2019 season on quite an impressive roll and did nothing during the season to damage the historic streak.
The Cowboys capped the current season with 9-0 record and a 20-0 victory over Little Elm to claim the middle school district championship. Crownover has now won 28 straight games and 52 out of 53 games dating back to 2013.
Trey Joyner scored twice on a 19-yard run and one-yard dive and Nathen Wright caught a 49-yard scoring pass from Eli Bowen to complete the scoring for the Cowboys.
Sam George, Vynce Burke, Joseph Morales and Caden Johnston led the defensive effort for the Cowboys.
Seventh grade
Crownover vs. Little Elm
Skylan McGee scored two touchdowns to lead the Crownover "A" team to a 28-6 victory over Little Elm to claim the seventh grade district title. The Cowboys finished the season with a 8-1 record.
McGee scored on runs of 16 and 57 yards. Colton Cordiero picked off a Little Elm pass at the goal line and returned it 100 yards for a touchdown and Jalen Black had a two-yard TD run. Andrew Yanes added two extra point kicks.
Black and McGee were also standouts on defense with a interception and fumble recovery.
Navo vs. Rodriguez
Manuel Mejia scored two touchdowns and hit three extra point to lead the Navo "A" team to a 32-14 victory over Rodriguez.
Mejia rushed for one touchdown and caught a TD pass from Jeremiah Shipp, who also ran for a touchdown. Patrick Moody ran for a touchdown as the Panthers finished the season with a 6-3 record.
Ajani Blanks led the Navo defensive effort with six sacks.
The Navo "B" team got touchdowns from Kayden White, Jakeyvein Price and Javelon Kelly to pull out a 19-12 victory over the Rodriguez Vipers.
White scored on a long run and also ran in the conversion. Price caught his TD pass from Javon Allen. Marshall Hennagir had a fumble recovery and White led the Panthers (4-3) with six tackles.