Colton Cordeiro and Jalen Black each scored two touchdowns and the Crownover seventh grade “A” team Cowboys improved to 3-0 with a 35-20 victory over the Rodriguez Vipers Tuesday night.
Cordeiro scored on an 18-yard run and later added a 20-yard scoring run. Black had scoring runs of 30 and 5 yards while Cameron Elliot got Crownover’s other touchdown when he recovered a fumble in the end zone. Molly Lyons was good on two extra point kicks.
Skylan McGee led the Cowboys in tackles and Mason White and Jake Canales each had fumble recoveries.
The Crownover “B” team also improved to 3-0 with a 23-21 win over Rodriguez. Jaxon Fritsch scored two touchdowns on runs of 6 and 40 yards and Metae Aouadi returned a kickoff 45 yards for a TD.
Strickland vs. Calhoun
In a game loaded with offense, the Strickland “B” team pulled away for a 54-34 victory over the Calhoun Cougars.
Calhoun quarterback Kadon Jackson completed 5-of-6 passes for 150 yards and touchdowns passes of 64, 54 and 25 yards to Joel Rodriguez. Jacory Singh scored two TDs, one on a 66-yard kickoff return and the other on a six-yard run.
Leading the Calhoun defense was Jackson, Malcolm Taylor and Muhammed Njie, all with five tackles each.
Navo vs. Harpool
The Navo Panthers “A” team improved their record to 2-1 with a 20-6 victory over the Harpool Longhorns.
Quarterback Isaiah Polk got the Panthers started with the first TD of the night. Patrick Moody added to the Navo lead later in the game with a kickoff return for a touchdown and Trayvin Labbe completed the scoring with a late touchdown. Jayden Carter was a standout on defense and Manuel Mejia had several kicks that pinned Longhorns deep in their end of the field.
Eighth grade
Crownover vs. Rodriguez
Trey Joyner scored three touchdowns and Tristan Gonzales and Caden Johnston were standouts on defense as the Crownover “A” team remained unbeaten with a 42-0 win over the Rodriguez Vipers.
Joyner had scoring runs of 11, 50 and 32 yards while quarterback Logan McLaughlin had touchdown passes of 39 yards to Nathan Wright and 63 yards to Eli Bowen. The Cowboys’ other score came on a one-yard run by Vynce Burk.
Pelumi Olanipekum and Isaiah Davis had fumble recoveries and Chase Thomas had an interception.
The Cowboys (2-0) also won the “B” team game, 14-0, as Darius Allen scored on a 25-yard run and Brandon Flores scored on a 27-yard run. Gabe Torrez added the extra point kicks.
Landon Marsh led the defense in tackles and Jayden Collins recorded a quarterback sack.
Lake Dallas vs. Myers
The Myers “A” team saw its record slip to 0-3 for the season following a 22-0 loss to Lake Dallas.
In the “B” team game, Lake Dallas rolled to a 34-7 victory. Tyler Estephan scored the Titans’ (1-2) lone touchdown on a five-yard run.
Navo vs. Harpool
Reymoundo Izaguirre scored on two long touchdown runs, Tristan Ballard made two extra point kicks and the Navo “A” team defense recorded a safety in a 24-18 loss to Harpool.
Navo also won the “B” team game, 6-0. David Rodriguez scored the lone touchdown for the Panthers while Dylan Stewart led the defensive effort with an interception.
EDITOR’S NOTE: Strickland, Harpool, McMath and Rodriguez Middle Schools did not provide game reports.