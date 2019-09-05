Eli Bowen and Trey Joyner each scored a pair of touchdowns as the Crownover eighth grade “A” team Cowboys opened the season Wednesday night with a 32-6 victory over the Strickland Vikings.
Bowen scored on a nine-yard run and caught a 59-yard TD pass from Logan McLaughlin. Joyner had touchdown runs of five and 10 yards while Isaac Berrones was good on four extra point kicks.
Nathan Wright had an interception and joined Sam George, Tristan Gonzales and Vynce Burke to lead the Crownover defense.
In the “B” team contest, Hawk Bowers threw three touchdown passes as the Cowboys rolled to a 26-7 win over Strickland.
Bowers had TD throws of 15 and 37 yards to Nathaniel Hernandez and a 35-yard strike to Jack Hickerson. Crownover’s final touchdown came on a 67-yard kickoff return by Darius Allen.
Keigan Kirkpatrick, Jayden Collins, Landon Marsh and Nick Chagoya led the Cowboys’ defense.
Harpool vs. Lake Dallas
Backed by a strong defensive effort and Willie Goodacre’s fumble recovery and 20-yard return for a touchdown, the Harpool “A” team Longhorns battled Lake Dallas to a 6-6 tie.
Navo vs. Calhoun
Reymundo Izaguirre rushed for three touchdowns, Nicholas Johnson threw for two TD and the Navo Panthers cruised to a 58-0 victory over the Calhoun Cougars.
Caleb Thomas returned a punt for a score and caught a TD pass, Wyatt Payne and Tristan Ballard also had touchdown receptions, Ryley Holder rushed for a score and Tylen Brooks threw a touchdown pass to lead the Panthers’ offense.
Defensively, Aiden Sumpter had an interception and Collins Ihejiawu forced a fumble for Navo.
McMath vs. Rodriguez
Milford Kamara dashed 40 yards for McMath’s lone touchdown as the Tigers fell to Rodriguez 12-6.
Kamara finished the game with 87 yards rushing, TJ Ray added 40 yards rushing while Trey Bates, Jacob Coffman and Taylor Brown led the Tigers’ defensive effort.
In the “B” team game, Rodriguez scored a 12-0 victory over McMath. Adrian Gonzales, Jair Aguilar and Joey Roehr led the Tigers in rushing while Jay Delgado and Aidmar Cruz were standouts on defense.
Seventh grade
Strickland vs. Crownover
Colton Cordeiro scored three touchdowns to leave the Crownover “A” team to a 42-0 victory over the Strickland Vikings.
Cordeiro scored on runs of 26, 20 and 2 yards while Jalen Black had a 18-yard TD run and Skylan McGee scored on a 30-yard run. Mason White added a touchdown on a 40-yard interception return. Andrew Yates added two extra point kicks.
In the “B” team game, Crownover pulled out a 20-14 victory over Strickland. Jaxon Fritsch returned a interception for a touchdown, Logan Johnston had a 35-yard touchdown run and Noah Carrillo scored on a 10-yard run. Holt Lindsey led the Crownover defense with five tackles.
Navo vs. Calhoun
Navo running back Jeramiah Shipp rushed for five touchdown as the Panthers “A” team rolled to a 47-0 win over Calhoun.
Patrick Moody scored on a 25-yard run and Isaiah Polk returned a fumble 70-yards for a TD. Navo’s defense was led by Ajani Blanks, Cayden Camps and Tayvin Labbe.
In the “B” team game, Javon Allen, Isaac Beltran, Dylan Dunham and Jacob Ramos each scored rushing touchdowns as Navo blanked Calhoun 28-0.
Leading the Panther defense was Micah Thompson and Dwoodson Fuller.
McMath vs. Rodriguez
Jacobi Gladney scored on a 37-yard run and Jordan Gonzales added the extra point conversion as the McMath Tigers lost to Rodriquez 27-7.
Gladney finished the night with 67 yards rushing while Albie Martinez had 20 yards rushing and Cleary Gonzales had two tackles and a fumble recovery for the Tigers.
EDITOR’S NOTE: Calhoun, Strickland, Myers, and Rodriguez did not submit game reports.