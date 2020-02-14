Shane Wolfe scored a game-high 21 points and the McMath eighth grade "A" team rolled to a 44-38 upset victory over the Harpool Longhorns in the opening round of the district post season tournament Thursday night.
The seventh-seeded Tigers led throughout the first half but trailed 31-28 heading to the final quarter against the second-seeded Longhorns. McMath outscored Harpool 16-7 in the final quarter to secure the win and advance in the tournament.
Josh Romero scored 10 points for the Tigers and Hayden Gunter and Matthew Pena scored six points each.
Seventh grade
Harpool vs. Calhoun
The Calhoun "A" team used a 10-0 second quarter run to break open a tight game en route to a 37-24 victory over the Harpool Longhorns.
Jacory Singh led the Cougars (2-7) with a game-high 22 points. Jayden Hopkins and Ely Dowdy had four each and Jacob Lucero finished with three.
Girls
Rodriguez vs. McMath
The Rodriguez "A" team pulled out to an eight point first half lead and went on to score a 27-20 victory over the McMath Lady Tigers.
Ti'mya Johnson led the Lady Tigers (1-8) with 10 points, Annie Meador had eight and Courtney King finished with four.
Seventh grade
McMath vs. Strickland
Led by a balanced scoring attack, the McMath "A" team jumped out to an early 14 point advantage and coasted to a 40-6 victory over the Strickland Lady Vikings.
Kaia Anderson and A'Lysati Cornish had eight points each, Aveya Haggerty had six and Mazaha Frank, Abbigail Haggerty and Kanaisia Price had four points each for the Lady Tigers (2-6).
EDITOR'S NOTE: Crownover, Navo, Rodriguez, Harpool, Myers and Strickland did not submit game reports.