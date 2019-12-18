Taylor Peet scored 19 points and grabbed six rebounds to lead Harpool eighth grade “A” team Lady Longhorns to a 39-15 victory over the Calhoun Cougars Tuesday night.
Bry Russell and Southern Hanna scored six points each for Harpool (3-0) while Katie Woerner pulled down seven rebounds, had three blocked shots and four steal and Alli Williams had three steals.
The Harpool “B” team rolled to a 37-6 victory over Calhoun with Bella Muresan leading the Lady Longhorns (3-0) with 12 points, Madelynn Hokanson and Grace Weimer had six points each.
Strickland at McMath
The Strickland Lady Vikings “A” team outscored McMath 16-7 in the second half to rally from behind for a 21-18 victory.
Jacey Elliott led the scoring for the Lady Tigers (0-3) with eight and Ti’mya Johnson hd six.
The Lady Tigers held Strickland scoreless in the final quarter to pull out a 11-10 victory in the “B” team contest. MaryLiz Rosario led McMath (1-2) with four points and Victoria Aviles had three.
Lake Dallas at Crownover
The Crownover Lady Cowboys “A” team (2-1) rallied in the second half to score a 28-21 victory over Lake Dallas with Lauryn Stephens leading the way with 11 points.
Taya Martinez scored six points for the Crownover “B” team in its 21-20 loss to Lake Dallas.
Seventh grade Strickland at McMath
The McMath Lady Tigers “A” team held Strickland to single digits in a 29-3 rout.
A’Lysati Cornish led McMath (1-2) with nine points and four rebounds, Kanaisia Price had eight points and Mazahe Frank finished with six points and four assists.
In the “B” team game, Ciara Gomez and Cayman Stewart had four points each to lead McMath (1-2) to a 12-6 victory.
With Vania Basave pouring in 16 points, the McMath “C” team pulled out a 24-20 win over Strickland. Talyiah Brown added six and Jennifer Carmona had four as McMath improved to 1-2.
Lake Dallas at Crownover
Reese Allen scored 12 points as the Crownover “A” team (2-1) dominated Lake Dallas 42-14.
After a slow start in the “B” team game, Crownover (2-1) pulled away for a 34-8 victory with Hadlee Brown leading the Lady Cowboys with eight points.
In the “C” team game, Crownover was held to just two second half points but was able to come away with a 12-9 victory. Saniyah Aldaco and Naveah Spiker led Crownovr with four points ech.
Boys Eighth grade Harpool at Calhoun
The Harpool Longhorns “A” team improved their record to 2-1 with a 63-14 victory over the Calhoun Cougars.
Jeremiah Green led the Longhorns with 12 points, Aiden Montgomery had nine and Damon Nash had eight points, six rebounds and three steals.
Hope Bebe pumped in 17 points and Austin Wren added 12 as the Harpool “B” team (3-0) rolled to a 50-5 win over Calhoun.
The Longhorns dominated the “C” team game 31-1 as Brayden Cole led Harpool with 10 and Sam Goldberg had six.
Seventh grade Harpool at Calhoun
Jacory Singh scored 31 points and the Calhoun Cougars “A” team stormed to a 49-31 victory over Harpool Longhorns.
Malcolm Taylor added nine points, Kadon Jackson had five and Jayden Hopkins had four as Calhoun improved to 1-2.
Tanner Skitt led Harpool (0-3) with eight points, Tyler Copes and Jackson Shockley had six each and Will Wood finished with five.
Harpool was a run-away winner in the “B” team game 38-12. Joubran Bebe had a game-high 20 points for the Longhorns (3-0) and Drew Barresi hd eight. Ely Dowdy led the Cougars with six points and Barrett Jackson had four.
The Longhorns also won the “C” team game 15-4. Micah Linn paced the Longhorn scoring with four and Jaden Ochoa had three. Aengus Miekie led Calhoun with four.
Crownover at Lake Dallas
Silas Rodriguez scored 21 points to lead the Crownover Cowboys’ “A” team to a 66-60 victory over Lake Dallas.
Mason White and Saivaughn Coleman each scored 10 points and Santiago Santibanez added eight as the Cowboys improved to 2-1.
The Cowboys used a balanced scoring attack in the “B” team game to pick up a 34-26 victory over Lake Dallas. Skylan McGee had nine points, Andrew Yanes and Cam Elliott added five each and Evan Salas and Nathan Zmolik finished with four each for the 2-1 Cowboys.
Jackson Morris scored seven points, Barry Williams had six and Clayton Onstead had four as the Crownover “C” team (2-1) pulled out a 25-23 victory over Lake Dallas.
Rodriguez at Little Elm
Ethan Rucker scored six points and Tanner Clearly added three for the Rodriguez “B” team in its 56-9 loss to Little Elm.
Landon Hulett had one assist and Trevonne Mercado had one rebound for the Vipers (1-2).