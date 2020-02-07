The Harpool Longhorns eighth grade “A” team ran their season record to 7-1 Thursday night but had to hold off a fourth quarter rally by the Myers Titans to record a 31-29 victory.
The game was tied 14-14 at the half before Harpool pulled out to a 26-20 lead heading to the final quarter only to see Myers put together a final quarter rally.
Chuka Akpom led the the scoring for the Longhorns with 11 while Jeremiah Green added 10.
Willie Goodacre scored 10 points to lead the Harpool “B” team to a 31-26 win over Myers. Austin Wren and Grant Jackson each scored three points as the Longhorns improved to 6-2.
The Longhorns’ “C” team (7-1) pulled out a 24-23 win over Myers as Caleb Darthard led the way with 10 points and Jake Abreu had three.
Calhoun at Crownover
Sparked by a 22-2 first quarter run, the Crownover “A” team raced to a 63-5 victory over the Calhoun Cougars.
Carter Eddy led the way for the Cowboys (3-5) with 16 points, Matthew Carter had 14, Chase Thomas had nine and Braxton Haffa finished with eight.
In the “B” team game, Crownover (5-3) used a 20 point third quarter to pull away for a 36-9 win over Calhoun. Jack Hickerson led the Cowboys’ scoring with 15 while Hunter Howe had nine.
The Cowboys held Calhoun scoreless in the first half of the “C” team game en route to a 34-6 win. Michael Rose led Crownover (4-4) with seven points, Cole Hickey and Austin Brown had five each and Pelumi Olanipekun had four.
Strickland at Rodriguez
Landon Hulett had eight points, two rebounds and one steal and Hank Army had seven points as the Rodriguez “B” team defeated Strickland 33-18. Robert Sawyer had five points and three steals and Tyler Walker finished with four points and five assists.
Seventh grade
Calhoun at Crownover
Colton Corderio scored 15 points and Silas Rodriguez added 11 as the Crownover “A” team scored a 69-33 win over Calhoun.
Grant Boyd, Santi Santibanez and Saivaughn Coleman each scored seven as the Cowboys improved to 13-1.
The Crownover “B” team improved their record to 10-3 with a 57-9 rout of Clahoun. Skylan McGee led the Cwoboys with 12 points, Cam Elliott added eight and Davin Read Seale and Jaxon Fritsch had seven each.
Logan Johnston scored 10 points, Jackson Morris had seven, Ben Weatherford finished with five and Kevin Ayensu contributed four as the Crownover “C” team scored a 47-7 win over Calhoun.
Girls
Little Elm at McMath
McMath went scoreless in the second and third quarter as Little Elm pulled away for a 40-11 victory in the “A” team game.
Annie Meador and Jacey Elliott led the Lady Tigers (1-7) with four points each.
Maryliz Rosario, Gracie Cabreles and Maila Walker each scored three points for McMath in its 26-9 loss to Little Elm in the “B” team game.
McMath’s fourth quarter rally in the “C” team game fell short and Little Elm held on for a 12-9 victory. Lillie Murphy led the Lady Tigers (0-8) with four four points, Hannah Leigha and Jacqui Diaz had two each.
Myers at Harpool
The Myers Lady Titans “A” team jumped out to an early lead and pulled away for a 23-16 victory over the Harpool Lady Longhorns.
Taylor Peet led the scoring for the Lady Longhorns (5-3) with 12 points and she grabbed five rebounds. Katy Woerner had five blocks, 10 rebounds and four steals.
In the “B” team game, the Lady Longhorns (6-1-1) got nine points from Alexa Crossley and Madelynn Hokanson had six points, four blocks and nine rebounds.
Morike Talabi scored 10 points as the Harpool “C” team defeated Myers 15-10 to remain unbeaten at 8-0.
Seventh grade
Little Elm at McMath
Little Elm used an devastating offensive attack to build a 16-point first quarter lead and move on to a 41-6 victory over the McMath “A” team.
Mazaha Frank led the Lady Tigers (1-6) with three points, Aveya Haggerty added two.
In the “B” team game, Little Elm charged out to a 23-0 first quarter lead and went on to defeat McMath 39-4. Vania Basave led the Lady Tigers (2-5) with three points.
Little Elm outscored the Lady Tiger “C” team 8-3 in the final quarter to pull out a 10-9 victory. Skye Torres led McMath (1-5) with six points and Jennifer Carmona had two.
EDITOR’S NOTE: Calhoun, McMath, Navo, Rodriguez and Strickland did not submit game reports.