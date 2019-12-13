Jeremiah Green scored 21 points and the Harpool eighth grade "A" team held McMath to single digit scoring in every quarter en route to a 55-26 victory Thursday night.
The Longhorns led 9-7 after the first quarter and then surged out to a 21-14 halftime advantage and pulled away in the second half.
Green also had six steals while Chuka Akporn had 14 points and Cai Nix and Damon Nash had eight points each for Harpool (1-1). Nash also had eight rebounds.
Austin Correa scored 10 points and Austin Wren added eight as Harpool won the "B" team game 35-24 to improve to 2-0.
Maddx Nguyen had eight points in the Longhorns' 33-5 win over the Tigers in the "C" team game.
Little Elm at Crownover
Little Elm rallied from a halftime deficit to defeat the Crownover Cowboys 50-45 and remain unbeaten at 2-0.
Eli Bowen scored 21 points for the Cowboys (1-1) while Logan McLaughlin added eight.
In the "B" team game, Crownover (1-1) jumped out to a 10 point first half lead and went on to record a 34-20 victory over Little Elm. Hawk Bowers led the scoring for the Cowboys with 12 while Hunter How finished with five.
Little Elm pulled away early to take a 38-15 win over Crownover (1-1) in the "C" team game. Jayden Collins led the scoring for the Cowboys with six and Pelumi Olanipekun had four.
Seventh grade
Harpool at McMath
Harpool dropped to 0-2 after suffering a 43-20 loss to McMath.
Jackson Shockely and Tyler Copes each had six points for the Longhorns.
Harpool outscored McMath 14-1 in the fourth quarter of the "B" team game and score a 38-19 victory. Joubran Bebe led the scoring for Longhorns (2-0) with nine while Jaden Frank and Grant McIntosh had eight each.
Ben Abreu and Josh Robinson scored six points each to lead the Longhorns (2-0) to a 30-5 victory over McMath in the "C" team game.
Myers at Rodriguez
The Myers Titans used a big first quarter to build an eight-point lead and then held off a second half Rodriguez Vipers rally for a 41-36 win.
J'Con Jones led the scoring for Rodriguez (1-1) with 14 points and D'Nique Qualls added eight. Qualls had five rebounds, two steals and one block, and K.J. Muhammad had four steals.
Girls
McMath at Harpool
The Harpool Lady Longhorns improved their record to 2-0 with a dominating 29-4 victory over the McMath Lady Tigers.
Taylor Peet led Harpool with nine points while Ava Houser had eight and Southern Hanna finished with six. Paige Cutting pulled down a game-high eight rebounds and Katie Woerner had seven. Tatum Dunway had four steals. Ti'mya Johnson and Jacey Elliott each had two points for McMath, now 0-2.
In the "B" team game, Harpool (2-0) was a 32-1 winner. Madelynn Hokanson and Isabella Muresan led the Lady Longhorns with eight points each and Grace Weimer added six.
Harpool also won the "C" team game 18-2 as Morike Talabi led the scoring for the Lady Longhorns with 10 and Sofia Ventura had four. Dylan Post had seven steals.
Seventh grade
McMath at Harpool
Kanaisia Price was the leading scorer for the McMath Lady Tigers with four points in their 48-7 loss to Harpool. McMath is now 0-2 for the season, Harpool is 2-0.
The Lady Longhorns were a 40-6 winner in the "B" team game. Ciara Gomez led the Lady Tigers (0-2) with four points.
Harpool withheld a late charge by McMath in the "C" team game, winning 12-8.
Vania Basave led McMath with six points.
EDITOR'S NOTE: Calhoun, Crownover, McMath, Myers, Navo and Strickland did not submit game reports.