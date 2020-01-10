The Harpool eighth grade “A” team Longhorns jumped out to a eight-point first quarter lead over the Navo Panthers Thursday night en route to a 40-35 victory.
Jeremiah Green led the Longhorns (3-1) with 11 points, five rebounds, four assists and three steals. Chuka Akporn hit three three-pointers to finish with nine points and Willie Goodacre led Harpool with seven rebounds..
Navo pulled out a 34-21 victory in the “B” team game as Hope Bebe led the Lontghorns (3-1) with nine points.
San Goldberg scored seven points to lead the Harpool “C” team (4-0) to a 27-14 win over Navo.
Crownover at Rodriguez
The Crownover “A” team Cowboys, behind the scoring of Carter Eddy, rolled to a 38-28 victory over the Rodriguez Vipers.
Eddy led the scoring for the Cowboys (2-2) with 15 points, Braxton Haffa finished with eight, Logan McLaughlin had seven and Chase Thomas had five.
Jack Hickerson scored 16 points to lead the Crownover “B” team (3-1) to a 40-22 win over Rodriguez. Hunter Howe had seven points, Vyncent Burke had six and Hawk Bowers added five.
Pelumi Olanlpekun and Christian Patrick scored six points each as Crownover won the “C” team 21-18.
Seventh grade Navo at Harpool
The Navo “A” team Panthers pulled out to an early lead and gradually pulled away for a 49-34 victory over Harpool.
Jordan Wilson led Harpool (0-4) with eight points, Jackson Shockley added seven and Will Wood finished with six.
Brady Caldwell scored 20 points to lead the Harpool “B” team to a 42-24 victory. Grayson Hibbard had seven points and Cade Woodfin had six as the Longhorns improved to 4-0.
Hogan Shellman scored seven points as Harpool (4-0) won the “C” team game 17-14
Little Elm at Calhoun
Little Elm used a second half rally, outscoring the Calhoun “A” team 18-10, to cruise to a 28-22 victory.
Jacory Singh led the scoring for the cougars (1-3) with 13 points and grabbed 13 rebounds. Kadon Jackson had five points, Joel Rodriguez had four points and two steals and Jayden Hopkins had three steals.
Crownover at Rodriguez
The Crownover “A” team improved its season record to 6-1 with a 54-42 victory over the Rodriguez Vipers.
Santi Santinbannez led the Cowboys with 13 points, Jadin McMoore had nine, Silas Rodriguez had eight, Saivaughn Coleman and Colton Corderio had seven each and Mason White finished with six.
Skylan McGee and Jalen Black had 16 points each and Cam Elliott added 11 as Crownover (3-1) won the “B” team game 61-18.
The Vipers won the “C” team game 28-25.
Girls Lake Dallas at McMath
Lake Dallas used a 32-point first half to power past the McMath “A” team 48-9.
Ti’mya Johnson led McMath (0-4) with four points and Jacey Elliott added two.
MaryLiz Rosario scored four points and Jade Evans had three as the McMath “B” team (1-3) fell 30-9 to Lake Dallas.
The McMath “C” team was held scoreless in the second half to drop a 14-4 decision to Lake Dallas. Kailey Cerney and Nikole Ventura led the Lady Tigers with two points each.
Strickland at Myers
The Myers Lady Titans “A” team got off to a fast start to build a 10 point halftime lead and expanded it in the second half for a 39-21 victory over the Strickland Lady Vikings.
Halli Keese was the scoring leader for the Lady Titans (4-0) with 15 points and two steals. Aspen Hicks led all rebounders with four offensive and 10 defensive rebounds. Kennadee Flemings, Kennedy Evans and Keese had two assists each.
A’Rosha Reed and Malak Mostafa led the way for the Myers’ “B” team (3-1) in its 24-7 win over Strickland.
Harpool at Navo
The Navo “A” team Panthers started 2020 with an impressive 44-28 victory and handing Harpool its first loss of the season.
Ava Houser led the scoring for the Lady Longhorns with 10 points, Bry Russell and Alli Williams had six points each. Taylor Peet had seven rebounds, Katie Woerner had six rebounds and three steals.
In the “B” team game, Harpool’s Grace Weimer scored 12 points and had seven steals as the Lady Longhorns pulled out a 28-27 win over Navo. Alexa Crossley had four points, three steals and five rebounds as Harpool improved to 4-0.
Seventh grade Lake Dallas at McMath
The McMath “A” team Lady Tigers were outscored 7-1 in the first half and could overcome that in a 23-15 loss to Lake Dallas.
Mazaha Frank and Kaia Anderson led the Lady Tigers (1-3) with four points each, A’Lysati corninsh had three points and Kanaisia Price and Aveya Haggerty had two each.
Ciara Gomez scored the lone points for the McMath “B” team in its 28-2 loss to Lake Dallas.
Vania Basave scored four points and Skye Torres added two as the Lady Tigers “C” team dropped a 9-8 decision to Lake Dallas.
EDITOR’S NOTE: Calhoun, Myers, Strickland, Rodriguez did not provide game reports.