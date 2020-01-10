Denton, TX (76205)

Today

Showers and thundershowers early, with occasional rain or snow showers after midnight. Low around 30F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Showers and thundershowers early, with occasional rain or snow showers after midnight. Low around 30F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Higher wind gusts possible.