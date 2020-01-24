The Crownover Cowboys seventh grade “A” team rallied from a first quarter deficit to pull away for a 50-35 victory over the Strickland Vikings Thursday night.
Silas Rodriguez led the scoring for Crownover (7-1) with 12 points, Mason White had 11, Santi Santibannez had six and Noah Elam finished with five.
Skylan McGee poured in 18 points to lead the Cowboys’ “B” team to a 53-17 win over Strickland. Cam Elliott added 11 points, Andrew Yanes had seven and Evan Salas had six as Crownover improved to 7-1.
Crownover used a 9-2 second quarter run to pull away from Strickland in the “C” team game for a 31-12 win. Clayton Onstead led the Cowboys (3-2) with six points, Jody Murillo had five and Nash Newton had four steals.
Eighth grade Crownover at Strickland
The Strickland Vikings outscored Crownover 29-7 in the first half of the “A” team game on their way to a 54-20 victory to improve to 6-0 for the season.
Chase Thomas led the Cowboys (2-4) with eight points, Braxton Haffa had six and Logan McLaughlin finished with four.
The Crownover “B” team rallied in the second half to take a 30-28 victory over Strickland. Jack Hickerson and Hunter Howe had nine points each for the Cowboys (4-2), Hawk Bowers added seven.
Christian Patrick scored eight points, Trevor Gorrhbad had six and Sam George had four as the Crownover “C” team (3-3) scored a 35-19 win over Strickland.
Little Elm at Harpool
The Harpool “A” team Longhorns outscored Little Elm 17-14 in the second half to score a 33-30 victory and improve to 5-1 for the season.
Chuka Akporn led the scoring for the Longhorns with 11 and Jeremiah Green added nine points.
Little Elm pulled out a 28-27 victory over Harpool in the “B” team game as the Longhorns, led by Austin Wren’s 10 points, fell to 4-2 on the season.
Little Elm also won the “C” team game 22-15, handing Harpool (5-1) its first loss of the season. Maddx Nguyen led the Longhorns with five points and Caleb Darthard had four.
Girls Harpool at Little Elm
Taylor Peet and Ava Houser each scored four points as the Harpool “A” team was overwhelmed by Little Elm, 40-12.
Katy Woerner had four blocks, seven rebounds and four steals while Peet grabbed five rebounds and had three blocks as the Lady Longhorns are now 4-2 for the season.
The “B” team game ended in a 22-22 tie as Grace Weimer led the scoring for Harpool with seven, Isabella Muresan had six and Alexa Crossley had five.
Morike Talabi scored 12 points to lead the Harpool “C” team to a 14-9 win over Little Elm. Allyse Cornish had nine rebounds, seven blocks and four steals and Danika Mayo and Dylan Post each had four steals for the Lady Longhorns.
McMath at Navo
The Navo Panthers got off to a fast start and cruised to a 41-9 victory over the McMath Lady Tigers.
Mazaha Frank led the scoring for the Lady Tigers (1-5) with five points, A’Lysati Cornish and Abbigail Padgett had two points each.
In the “B” team game, the Lady Panthers overwhelmed McMath early, leading 11-2 after the first quarter and 25-3 at halftime, en route to a 37-5 win.
Ciara Gomez and Cayman Stewart led McMath (2-4) with two points each.
McMath’s second half rally in the “C” team game fell short in a 11-8 loss to Navo. Skye Torres led McMath (1-4) with five points, Jennifer Carmona added two.
EDITOR’S NOTE: Calhoun, McMath, Myers, Navo, Rodriguez and Strickland did not submit game reports.