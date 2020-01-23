GYMNASTICS
Achiever gymnastics results from Texas Prime meet.
Level 6, Jr. A Division — Norah Collins, Highland Village, first on beam third all around, fourth in vault and first on bars, and sixth in floor; Rayden Hawley, Denton, 14th in vault and eighth on beam.
Level 6, Jr. B Division — Tatum Traylor, Denton, second on bars, first on beam, first in floor, and first in all around.
Level 6, Sr. A Division — Dove Void, Providence Village, fourth on bars and floor, and third in all around; Chloe Williams, Corinth, eighth on bars and beam, second in vault, fifth all around; Chelsie Freed, Lewisville, seventh all around, ninth on vault, eighth on bars, and fifth on beam; Xaviuna Lane, Savannah, fifth on vault, second on bars, first on beam, floor, and all around.
Level 7, Jr. B Division — Summer Terrill, Flower Mound, first on beam, second on bars, third all around, fourth in floor, and 11th in vault
Level 7, Sr. A Division — Audrey Collins, Highland Village, first on bars and beam, ninth in vault, sixth in floor, and second all around
Level 8, Jr. A Division — Piper Gow, Lantana, eighth in vault, bars, and floor, and ninth all around.
Level 8, Jr. B Division — Raegan Baker, Burneyville, Oklahoma, ninth on bars, eighth in floor, 12th all around; Avery Futrell, Lantana, 10th on bars and 16th all around
Level 8, Jr. C Division — Jade Ballard, Argyle, first in vault, ninth on beam, third in floor, and second all around; Amanda Wisker, Denton, eighth on bars, sixth in vault, 11th on beam, third in floor, and sixth all around; Erika Gustafson, Denton, fourth on beam, 20th in floor
Level 9, Jr. A Division — Kaden Weatherly, Sanger, eighth in vault, seventh on bars, 13th on beam, 12th in floor, and eighth all around; Sophie Salvatori, Lantana, 13th in vault, 10th on bars, 15th on beam and floor, and 12th all around.
Level 10, Sr. C Division — Ilyana Ranchos, Denton, sixth in vault and bars, 10th on beam and floor, eighth and all around.
Achiever gymnastics results from TAAF Winter Games
Level 3, Division 7 — Alexis Matteson, Argyle, 10th on bars & beam
Level 4, Division 7 — Kensley Dennis, Denton, sixth in vault and beam, seventh on bars, eighth all around, and 10th in floor
Level 4, Divison 5 — Sophie LaFlamme, Denton, third in vault, fourth on bars & all around, fifth on beam and floor
Level 5, Division 5 — Kinsey Stephens, Lantana, first on beam, second on vault, bars, floor, and all around
Level 6, Division 3 — Emily Herbison, Keller, first on vault, beam, floor & all around, second on bars; Addison Fort, Flower Mound, first on bars, second in vault, beam, floor, and all around
Xcel Silver, Division 3 — Harper Swartwout, Corinth, first on beam, seventh in floor, 10th on vault and all around
Xcel Gold, Divison 3 — Kynlee Dorman, Keller, fifth on beam, seventh on bars and all around
Xcel Diamond — Kandace Needum, Denton, first in vault, bars, beam, floor, and all around
Achiever gymnastics results from 2020 Ricky Deci 761 International Invitational
Level 4, Division 1 (7 years old) — George Fields, Denton, ninth in floor, ninth pommel horse, ninth on rings, sixth on horizontal bars
Level 4 Division 1 (9-10 years old) — McCray Smart, Paradise, fifth in floor, third pommel horse, sixth on rings, sixth in vault, sixth on parallel bars, fourth horizontal bars, fifth all around
Level 4 Division 2 (6 years old) — Lawson Baker, Burneyville, second infloor, first pommel horse, second on rings, second on vault, second on parallel bars, first on horizontal bars, second all around
Level 5 Division 1 (7-8 years old) — Xander Brage, Denton, 10th in floor, fifth on pommel horse, eighth on rings, sixth in vault, fifth on pommel horse, 10th on horizontal bars, seventh all around; Laif Doucette, Denton, eighth in vault, 10th on pommel horse
Level 5 Division 1 (9 years old) — James Davenport, Trophy Club, sixth on pommel horse, 10th on rings, ninth parallel bars, 10th all around; Will Russell, Denton, 10th on pommel horse, 10th on parallel bars, ninth on horizontal bars
Level 5 Division 1 (10 years old) — Yubin Layman, Corinth, eighth in floor, eighth on pommel horse, ninth in rings, ninth in vault, ninth all around
Level 5 Division 1 (11+ years old) — Max Briggle, Denton, fifth in floor, seventh on pommel horse, ninth on rings, 10th on parallel bars, 10th on horizontal bars, ninth all around; Aiden Benson, Corinth, ninth in floor, fifth in vault, ninth on pommel horse
Level 5 Division 2 (7-8 years old) — Ashton Nowicki, Ponder, fourth in floor, second on pommel horse, third in rings, first in vault, first on parallel bars, first on horizontal bars, second all around
Level 5 Division 2 (11+ years old) — Justin Brainard, Corinth, fifth in floor, third on pommel horse, fourth on rings, fifth in vault, third parallel bars, third in horizontal bars, fourth all around; Ezra Biesecker, Gainesville, fourth in floor, 5th on pommel horse, fifth on rings, fourth on vault, fifth on parallel bars, fourth on horizontal bars, fifth all around
Level 6 Division 1 (10 years old) — Luke Griffin, Double Oak, ninth in vault
Level 6 Division 2 (9-11 years old) — Thorson Hawley, Denton, fifth on floor, fourth on pommel horse, first on rings, third in vault, fourth on pommel horse, fifth on horizontal bars, fifth all around
Level 8 (11-12 years old) — Collin Griffeth, Lantana, ninth in floor
Level 9 (14 years old) — Colby Aranda, Grapevine, fifth on rings
Level 10 (15 years old) — Will Kudlac, Pilot Point, first in floor, 10th on rings
Level 10 (18-19 years old) — Luke Salvatori, Lantana, fourth in floor, eighth on vault, fourth on pommel horse, fifth on horizontal bars, eighth all around