Gymnastics
Achievers Gymnastics
District 2 qualifying meet
Level 3P, Jr. A Division — Hannah Griffin fourth on vault, 11th on bars, seventh on beam, eighth on floor, eighth all around.
Level 3P, Jr. B Division — Kennedy Arujo, Denton, first on vault, second on bars, seventh on beam, fifth on floor, fourth all around.
Level 3P, Jr. C Division — Hailey Hulbin, Denton, eighth on vault, ninth on bars, 11th on beam, fifth on floor, ninth all around; Ashley Skoog, Denton, fourth on vault, eighth on bars, 12th on beam, 12th on floor, 12th all around; Amaria Rorie Aubrey, 12th on vault, 12th on bars, sixth on beam, eighth on floor, 11th all around.
Level 3P, Sr. A Division — Cassidy Jones, Denton, first on vault, ninth on bars, third on beam, seventh on floor, fourth all around.
Level 4P, Jr. A Division — Claire Ewing, Denton, first on vault, third on bars, seventh on beam, first on floor, first all around; Piper McKee, Decatur, fourth on vault, sixth on bars, fourth on beam, third on floor, third all around; Madalyn Gonzalez, Denton, ninth on vault, eighth on bars, eighth on beam, 11th on floor, seventh all around; Emersen Settlemire, Denton, eighth on vault, seventh on uneven bars, sixth on beam, 12th on floor, eighth all around.
Level 4P, Jr. B Division — Elizabeth Forsythe, Lantana, fourth on vault, seventh on bars, fifth on beam, fourth on floor, fifth on all around.
Level 4P, Jr. C Division — Jolie Burr, Denton, 11th on vault, seventh on bars, 12th on beam, fifth on floor, ninth on all around.
Level 4P, Sr. B Division — Alaina Roberts, Denton, ninth on vault, seventh on bars, 11th on beam, second on floor,eighth all around.
Level 5P, Jr. A Division — Isabella McCarty, Denton, 12th on vault, first on uneven bars, ninth on beam, 12th on floor, seventh all around; Isabelle Escobedo, Denton, 11th on vault, fourth bars, 13th on beam, 13th on floor, 11th all around; Sarah Dooley, Denton, fifth on vault, sixth on bars, sixth on beam, ninth on floor, 12th all around; Addyson Gouchneaur, Lantana, fourth on vault, fifth on bars, eighth on beam, fourth on floor, fourth all around.
Level 5P, Sr A Division — Shelbie Donaldson, Decatur, third on vault, sixth on uneven bars, third on beam, fifth on floor, fourth all around.
Level 5 Sr. B Division — Hanna Holzer, Denton, 12th on vault, third on bars, ninth on beam, 11th on floor, eighth all around; Emma Gonzalez, Denton, tenth on vault, tenth on bars, 12th on beam, tenth on floor, 11th all around Elleson Cozart, Lantana, 13th on vault, 11th on bars, 13th on beam, ninth on floor,12th all around.