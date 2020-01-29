ACHIEVERS GYMNASTICS
Results from Metroplex Challenge, Fort Worth Convention Center.
Level 6, Jr. A Division -- Isabelle Escobedo, Sanger, eighth in vault, first on bars, tenth on beam, fourth in floor, and fifth in all around. Isabella McCarty, Argyle, ninth in vault, seventh on bars, sixth on beam, tenth in floor, and seventh in all around; Addyson Gochneaur, Lantana, 11th in vault, 15th on bars, 112th on beam, first in floor, and tenth in all around.
Level 6, Sr. A Division -- Tatum Traylor, Denton, fifth on bars, eighth in vault, fourth on beam, first in floor, and second in all around; Chloe Williams, Corinth, 11th on bars, 13th on beam, eighth in vault, 12th in all around; Anderson Terry, Valley View, 1seventh in vault, ninth on bars and on beam, tenth in floor, and 13th in all around.
Level 6 Sr. B Division — Xaviuna Lane, Savannah, sixth in vault, 12th on bars, tenth on beam, first in floor, and tenth in all around; Chelsie Freed, Lewisville, , 1fifth in vault, eighth on bars, ninth in floor, 1fourth on beam, and 12th in all around
Level 7, Jr. A Division -- Summer Terrill, Flower Mound, fifth on beam, fourth on bars, seventh in all around, first in floor, and tenth in vault; Norah Collins, Highland Village, eighth in vault in floor and on bars, tenth on beam, and ninth in all around; Audrey Collins, Highland Village, first on bars, second on beam, sixth in vault, third in floor, and first in all around
Level 7, Sr. A Division -- Dove Void, Providence Village, 13th in vault, eighth on bars and in all around, and third in floor
Level 8, Jr. B Division -- Raegan Baker, Burneyville, Oklahoma, sixth in vault and on beam, fourth on bars and in floor, fifth in all around; Piper Gow, Lantana, sixth in vault, fourth on bars, third in floor, 11th on beam, and 11th in all around; Korinne Madison, Aubrey, 12th in vault, 11th in floor
Level 8, Sr. A Division -- Avery Futrell, Lantana, sixth in vault and in floor, third on bars, seventh on beam, and eighth in all around
Level 8, Sr. B Division -- Jade Ballard, Argyle, fourth in vault, fifth on bars, third on beam, 11th in floor, and third in all around; Amanda Wisker, Denton, eighth in vault, tenth on bars, sixth on beam, second in floor, and seventh in all around; Erika Gustafson, Denton, 12th in vault, second on beam, 13th in floor, and 13th in all around.
Level 9, Jr. A Division -- Kaden Weatherly, Sanger, fifth in vault, seventh on bars, ninth on beam, seventh in floor, and seventh in all around
Level 9, Jr. B Division -- Sophie Salvatori, Lantana, 11th in vault, seventh on bars, ninth on beam, 13th in floor, and tenth in all around.
Level 10, Sr. B Division -- Ilyana Ranchos, Denton, eighth in vault and on bars, ninth on beam, eighth in floor, seventh in all around.