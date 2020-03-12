Gymnastics
Achievers Gymnastics
Rockin’ Your Best, Flower Mound
LEVEL 3, DIVISION 1 -- Haddy Furgang, Ponder, fifth in vault
LEVEL3, DIVISION 3 -- Elyza Biesecker, Gainesville, third in vault, and 10th on beam
LEVEL 3, DIVISION 6 -- Jezzelle Hagemann, Ponder, third on bars, sixth on beam, seventh in vault and in all around, and ninth in floor; Alexis Matteson, Northlake, third on beam, and ninth in vault
LEVEL 4, DIVISION 2 -- Ella Klingele, Denton, second in all around, fourth on bars and in floor, fifth on beam, and seventh in vault; Sophie LaFlamme, Denton, second in vault, third in floor, and 10th in all around
LEVEL 4, DIVISION 5 -- Brooke Garcia, Corinth, fourth on bars and in floor, fifth in vault, and sixth on beam and in all around
LEVEL 4, DIVISION 6 -- Hadley Thompson, Lantana, first on beam, fourth in vault, fifth in floor, sixth on bars and in all around
LEVEL 4, DIVISION 7 -- Victoria Arnold, Argyle, first on beam, fourth in floor, fifth in vault, and sixth on bars and in all around
LEVEL 5, DIVISION 3 -- Kinsey Stephens, Lantana, sixth on bars, seventh on beam, ninth in all around, and 10th in vault and in floor; Brenna Morrow, Highland Village, seventh in floor, eighth on bars, ninth in vault, 10th on beam and in all around
LEVEL 5, DIVISION 4 -- Samantha Ingram, Flower Mound, first in vault and in floor, second on bars, on beam, and in all around
LEVEL 6, DIVISION 2 -- Taryn Walimaa, Hickory Creek, third on beam and in floor, and fourth in vault, on bars, and in all around
LEVEL 6, DIVISION 3 -- Addison Fort, Flower Mound, first on in vault, on bars, on beam, in floor, and in all around
XCEL BRONZE -- Maddy Knipe, Corinth, seventh on beam and in all around; Abi Zwaska, Pilot Point, sixth on on bars, and ninth on on beam; Annelise Dandrea, Lantana, eighth in floor, and 12th on bars; Savannah Swartwood, Denton, 13th on beam, and fourth in floor; Jade Dickson, Denton, fourth on bars
XCEL SILVER, DIVISION 1 -- Harper Swartwout, Corinth, fifth in vault, eighth in floor
XCEL SILVER, DIVISION 2 -- Kailey Riley, Valley View, first in all around, second in floor, and third on bars and on beam
XCEL GOLD, DIVISION 2 -- Kynlee Dorman, Keller, first on bars, fourth in floor, eighth on beam, ninth in all around, and 10th in vault
XCEL GOLD, DIVISION 3 -- Emily Wegner, Keller, first in vault and on beam, and third in all around