Gymnastics
Achievers Gymnastics
Results from Level 4 District Championship hosted by Denton Gymnastics Academy
Achievement out of 51 Athletes — Hanna Arujo, Argyle, second on vault, fifth on bars, eighth on beam, first on floor, and first on all around; Marlee Tibbles, Decatur, first on vault, eighth on bars, fifth on beam, 13th on floor, and fifth on all around; Madelyn Schneider, Flower Mound, seventh on vault, third on bars, ninth on beam, tenth on floor, and 11th on all around
Level 4P, Jr. A Division — Claire Ewing, Denton, eighth on vault, third on bars, 20th on beam, second on floor,sixth all around; Piper Mckee, Decatur, fourth on vault, seventh on bars, eighth on beam, ninth on floor, ninth all around; Madalyn Gonzalez, Denton, ninth on vault, eighth on bars, eighth on beam, 11th on floor, seventh All Around; Emersen Settlemire, Denton, 20th on vault, first on uneven bars, fifth on beam, tenth on floor, third all around.
Level 4P, Jr. B Division — Elizabeth Forsythe, Lantana, 20th on vault, 12th on bars, first on beam, eighth on floor, seventh on all around.
Level 4P, Sr. A Division — Jolie Burr, Denton, fifth on vault, 11th on bars, fifth on beam, second on floor, seventh on all around.
Level 4P, Sr. B Division — Alaina Roberts, Denton, tenth on vault, sixth on bars, 13th on beam, sixth on floor, 11th all around; Olivia Ramirez, Denton, 12th on vault, seventh bars,13th on beam, eighth on floor, 13th on all around.