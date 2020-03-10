Gymnastics
Achievers Gymnastics
Rose City Classic, Tyler
Level 6, Jr. A Division -- Addyson Gochneaur, Lantana, ninth in vault and in floor, eighth on bars, 10th on beam and in all around; Isabella McCarty, Argyle, seventh in vault, first on bars, seventh on beam, first in floor, sixth in all around; Isabelle Escobedo, Sanger, second in vault, third on bars, fourth on beam, sixth in floor, first in all around
Level 6, Jr. C Division -- Anderson Terry, Valley View, 10th in vault, third on bars, sixth on beam, first in floor, fifth in all around.
Level 6 Sr. A Division -- Chloe Williams, Corinth, first in vault, fifth on bars, fourth on beam, 10th on beam, third in all around.
Level 6, Sr. C Division -- Chelsie Freed, fourth in vault and on beam, sixth on bars, third in floor and in all around.
Level 7, Jr. B Division -- Summer Terrill, Flower Mound, 11th in vault, 10th on bars, second on beam, ninth in floor, seventh in all around; Norah Collins, Highland Village, ninth in vault and in all around, eighth on bars, seventh on beam, 10th in floor; Audrey Collins, Highland Village, first in vault and on beam, third on bars, fourth in floor, second in all around.
Level 7 Jr. C Division -- Tatum Traylor, Denton, sixth in vault, eighth in vault and in all around, 11th on bars, first on beam, 10th in floor.
Level 7 Sr. A Division -- Dove Void, Providence Village, eighth in vault, second on bars, third on beam, fourth in floor, third in all around.
Level 8, Jr. B Division -- Korinne Madison, Aubrey, 11th in vault, 10th on beam, 11th in floor and in all around; Piper Gow, Lantana, second in vault, sixth on bars, eighth on beam and in floor, fifth in all around.
Level 8 Jr. C Division -- Avery Futrell, Lantana, sixth in vault, eighth on bars, fourth on beam, seventh in floor, fifth in all around; Raegan Baker, Burneyville, Oklahoma, seventh in vault, 10th on bars, second on beam, seventh in floor, eighth in all around.
Level 8, Sr. B Division -- Erika Gustafson, from Denton, ninth in vault and on bars, first on beam and in floor, ninth in all around; Jade Ballard, Argyle, first in vault, third on bars, fifth on beam, third in floor, first in all around.
Level 8 Sr. C Division -- Amanda Wisker, Denton, fourth in vault, in all around, and on bars, third on beam, first in floor.
Level 9, Jr. B Division -- Kaden Weatherly, Sanger, eighth in vault, 10th on bars, second on beam and in floor, seventh in all around.