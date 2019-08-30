Gymnastics
Achievers Gymnastics Impact Gymnastics Meet
Level 3P, Jr. B Division — Kennedy Arujo, Denton, fifth on vault, second on bars, first on beam, fourth on floor, third all around.
Level 4P, Jr. A Division — Claire Ewing, Denton, second on vault, second on bars, third on beam, first floor, first all around; Emersen Settlemire, Denton, sixth on vault, third on uneven bars, seventh on beam, fifth on floor, sixth all around.
Level 4P, Jr. B Division — Sarah Dooley, Denton, second on vault, first on bars, sixth on beam, first on floor, first all around.
Level 5P, Jr. A Division — Isabelle Escobedo, Denton, second on vault and bars, 8th on beam, fifth on floor, third all around; Isabella McCarty, Denton, seventh on vault, fifth on uneven bars, seventh on beam, seventh all around.
Level 5 Jr. B Division — Shelbie Donaldson, Decatur, third on vault, 8th on uneven bars, third on beam, 8th on floor and all around; Anderson Terry, Valley View , 10th on vault bars and beam, 8th on floor, and 10th all around.
Level 5 Sr. B Division — Elleson Cozart, Lantana, seventh on vault, fifth on bars, third on beam, second on floor, fourth all around; Emma Gonzalez, Denton, third on vault, fourth on bars, sixth on beam, fourth on floor, fifth all around; Hanna Holzer, Denton, fifth on vault, seventh on bars, fifth on beam, seventh on floor, sixth all around.