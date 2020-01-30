ACHIEVERS GYMNASTICS
Meet results from the Stanford Open 2020, Sanford, CA.
Level 4 Division 1 (9+ years old) -- McCray Smart, Paradise, tenth in vault, tenth on parallel bars, sixth on high bar
Level 5 Division 1 (7-8 years old) -- Xander Brage, Denton, third on pommel horse, sixth on rings, eighth in vault, second on parallel bars, eighth on high bar, fifth in all around
Level 5 Division 1 (9 years old) -- James Davenport, Trophy Club, 15th on pommel horse; Will Russell, Denton, ninth on pommel horse; Luke Griffin, Double Oak, ninth on pommel horse
Level 6 Division 2 (10-11 years old) -- Thorson Hawley, Denton, eighth in floor, sixth on pommel horse, seventh on rings, first in vault, fourth on parallel bars, tenth on high bar, sixth in all around
Level 7 Division 1 (10 years old) — Evan Payne, Argyle, tenth on high bar
Level 8 (12 years old) -- Collin Griffeth, Lantana, 14th in floor
Level 9 (14 years old) — Colby Aranda, Grapevine, tenth on parallel bars
Level 10 (15 years old) — Will Kudlac, Pilot Point, 11th in floor, 14th on parallel bars
Level 10 (17-19 years old) -- Luke Salvatori, Lantana, fourth in floor, eighth in vault