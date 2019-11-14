Gymnastics
Achievers Gymnastics
Level 3 North State Championship in Lubbock
Meet Results
Level 3P, Jr. A3 Division — Hannah Griffin ninth on vault, ninth on bars, eighth on beam, 15th on floor, 12th all around.
Level 3P, Jr. B1 Division — Kennedy Arujo, Denton, fifth on vault, ninth on bars, second on beam, fourth on floor, second all around.
Level 3P, Jr. C1 Division — Ashley Skoog, Denton, ninth on vault, 12th on bars, 10th on beam, 14th on floor, 13th all around.
Level 3P, Jr. C2 Division — Amaria Rorie Aubrey, 12th on vault, 14th on bars, 10th on beam, 11th on floor, 11th all around; Hailey Hulbin, Denton, 16th on vault, 11th on bars, 17th on beam, 19th on floor, 15th all around.
Level 3P, Sr. A3 Division — Cassidy Jones, Denton, 14th on vault, 13th on bars, 12th on beam, sixth on floor, 12th all around.