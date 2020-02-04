Achievers Gymnastics
Meet results from the Charleston Gymnastics Academy & Randy Parish.
Level 6, A Division — Addyson Gochneaur, Lantana, 11th in vault, 15th on bars, 112th on beam, first in floor and 10th in all around; Shelbie Donaldson, Decatur, 15th in vault, eighth on bars, second on beam, second in floor, ninth in all around.
Level 6, B Division — Rayden Hawley, Denton, sixth in vault, eighth on bars, seventh on beam, fourth in floor, and eighth in all around; Tatum Traylor, Denton, first on bars, eighth in vault, second on beam, 10th in floor and third in all around; Anderson Terry, Valley View, 14th in vault, 13th on bars, 15th on beam, 12th in floor and 14th in all around.
Level 6 C Division — Chloe Williams, Corinth, 11th in vault, third on bars, ninth on beam, 11th in floor, ninth in all around.
Level 6, D Division — Xaviuna Lane, Savannah, 10th in vault, first on bars, fourth on beam, fourth in floor and third in all around; Chelsie Freed, Lewisville, ninth in vault, eighth on bars, fifth on beam, seventh in floor, seventh in all around.
Level 7, C Division — Summer Terrill, Flower Mound, third on beam, sixth on bars, fourth in all around, seventh in floor and sixth in vault; Norah Collins, Highland Village, eighth in vault in floor and on bars, 10th on beam and ninth in all around; Audrey Collins, Highland Village, first on bars, second on beam, sixth in vault, third in floor and first in all around
Level 7, D Division — Dove Void, Providence Village, 13th on in vault, eighth on bars and in all around and third in floor
Level 8, B Division — Avery Futrell, Lantana, sixth in vault, second on bars, first on beam, sixth in floor and second in all around; Raegan Baker, Burneyville, Oklahoma, eighth, 10th on bars, second on beam, seventh in floor, eighth in all around; Piper Gow, Lantana, fifth in vault, first on bars, ninth on beam, fourth in floor and fourth in all around; Korinne Madison, Aubrey, 11th in vault, 12th in floor
Level 8, D Division — Amanda Wisker, Denton, fourth in vault, second on bars, second on beam, first in floor and second in all around.
Level 9, C Division — Sophie Salvatori, Lantana, eighth in vault, fourth on bars, seventh on beam, seventh in floor and sixth in all around; Kaden Weatherly, Sanger, third in vault, first on bars, second on beam, fifth in floor and first in all around
Level 10, F Division — Ilyana Ranchos, Denton, fourth in vault, third on bars, fourth on beam, fifth in floor and seventh in all around.