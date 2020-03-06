Gymnastics
Achievers Gymnastics
Round ’Em Up Cowgirls competition in Flower Mound
XCEL BRONZE -- Maddy Knipe, Corinth, first in vault, on beam, and in all around, second on bars, and fourth in floor Annelise Dandrea, Lantana, first on bars, second in vault and in all around, fifth on beam, and seventh in floor; Abi Zwaska, Pilot Point, first on beam, fourth in all around, fifth in vault and on bars, and 10th in floor; Jade Dickson, Denton, third in vault and in all around, fourth on bars, seventh on beam, eighth in floor; Savannah Swartwood, Denton, fourth on beam, fifth in vault and in floor, seventh in all around, and 10th on bars
XCEL SILVER, DIVISION 2 -- Kailey Riley, Valley View, second in floor, ninth on bars and in all around; Harper Swartwout, Corinth, fourth in all around, sixth on beam and in floor, seventh in vault, and 10th on bars
XCEL GOLD, DIVISON 3 -- Astrid Giron, Lantana, second on bars, third in vault, fourth on beam and in all around; Emily Wegner, Keller, fourth on beam, ninth in all around, 10th on bars and in floor; Peyton Pearson, Providence Village, eighth in floor, and ninth in vault; Kynlee Dorman, Keller, first on bars, seventh in all around, ninth in vault, and 10th on beam
XCEL DIAMOND -- Kandace Needum, Denton, first on bars, second in vault, on beam, in floor, and in all around
LEVEL 3, DIVISION 4 -- Haddy Furgang, Ponder, first in vault, in floor, and in all around, and third on bars and on beam
LEVEL 3, DIVISION 6 -- Alexis Matteson, Northlake, sixth in floor, and seventh in vault; Elyza Biesecker, Gainesville, first on bars, on beam, in floor and in all around, and fifth in vault
LEVEL 3, DIVISION 7 -- Jezzelle Hagemann, Ponder, third on bars and in floor, fifth in all around, sixth in vault, and seventh on beam
LEVEL 4, DIVISION 2 -- Ella Klingele, Denton, third in floor and in all around, fourth on bars and on beam, and eighth in vault
LEVEL 4, DIVISION 3 -- Sophie LaFlamme, Denton, first in all around, second in vault, third on bars, and ninth on beam and in floor
LEVEL 4, DIVISION 6 -- Molly Wilson, Argyle, first on bars, second on beam and in all around, third in vault and in floor; Brooke Garcia, Corinth, first on beam, in floor, and in all around, and second in vault and on bars
LEVEL 4, DIVISION 7 -- Hadley Thompson, Lantana, first on beam, second in vault, third in all around, and fourth on bars and in floor; Victoria Arnold, Argyle, sixth in vault and on beam, and seventh in floor and in all around
LEVEL 5, DIVISION 3 -- Nailah Chatman, Corinth, second on beam, third on bars, ninth in vault, in floor, and in all around
LEVEL 5, DIVISION 4 -- Kinsey Stephens, Lantana, first in vault, on bars, on beam, in floor, and in all around
LEVEL 5, DIVISION 5 -- Brenna Morrow, Highland Village, first in vault, on beam, in floor, and in all around, and second on bars; Samantha Ingram, Flower Mound, first on bars, second in vault, on beam, in floor, and in all around
LEVEL 6, DIVISION 2 -- Emily Herbison, Keller, third in vault and on bars, fourth in all around, sixth in floor, ninth on beam
LEVEL 6, DIVISION 3 -- Taylor Dossett, Corinth, second on bars and in all around, third in vault and on beam, and fourth in floor; Addison Fort, Flower Mound, first in vault, third in floor, fifth on bars and in all around, sixth on beam