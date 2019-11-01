Gymnastics
Achievers Gymnastics
Meet results from Level 2 District Championship
Emma Dooley — fifth on vault, second on bars, eighth on beam, ninth on floor, and 12th on all around.
Ruby Leach — 19th on vault, 12th on bars, ninth on beam, first on floor, and 14th on all around.
Winnie Clark — fifth on vault, second on bars, 10th on beam, 16th on floor, and 17th on all around.
Tenley Benson — 11th on vault, 25th on bars, 26th on beam, 21st on floor, and 20th on all around.
Raelyn Hughen — 28th on vault, 32nd on bars, 26th on beam, 21st on floor, and 28th on all around.
Tristyn Brisendine — 35th on vault, 27th on bars, 42nd on beam, 31st on floor, and 39th on all around.