Gymnastics
Achievers Gymnastics
Meet results from Purple and Gold Classic, Baton Rouge, LA.
Level 6, Jr. A Division -- Addyson Gochneaur, Lantana, 10th in vault, 15th on bars and in all around, 16th on beam, first in floor; Isabella McCarty, Argyle, eighth in vault, fifth on bars and on beam, ninth in floor, seventh in all around; Isabelle Escobedo, Sanger, seventh in vault, fourth on bars 15th on beam, third in floor, ninth in all around; Rayden Hawley, Denton, 14th in vault and in all around, 13th on bars, 12th on beam, 15th in floor.
Level 6, Jr. B Division -- Anderson Terry, Valley View, 13th in vault and in all around, 10th on bars, 15th on beam, seventh in floor; Shelbie Donaldson, Decatur, eighth in vault, fifth on bars and on beam, third in floor, sixth in all around.
Level 6 Sr. A Division — Chloe Williams, Corinth, 10th in vault and on bars, sixth on beam, 12th in floor, ninth in all around; Elleson Cozart, Lantana, 11th in vault, on bars, and on beam, 10th on beam, 12th in all around; Hanna Holzer, Denton, 12th in vault, eighth on bars, ninth on beam, 13th in floor and in all around.
Level 6, Sr. B Division -- Xaviuna Lane, Savannah, ninth in vault and in all around, fourth on bars, 12th on beam, fifth in floor, ninth in all around; Chelsie Freed, Lewisville, eighth in vault, seventh on bars, fourth on beam and in all around, sixth in floor.
Level 7, Jr. A Division — Summer Terrill, Flower Mound, 1eighth in vault, fourth on bars, sixth on beam, 11th in floor, ninth in all around; Norah Collins, Highland Village, 1ninth in vault, fifth on bars, sixth on beam, 11th in floor, ninth in all around; Audrey Collins, Highland Village, eighth in vault, first on bars, on beam, and in all around, third in floor; Tatum Traylor, Denton, sixth in vault, 1seventh on bars, first on beam, third in floor, fourth in all around.
Level 7 Jr. C Division -- Dove Void, Providence Village, 12th in vault, first on bars, 10th on beam, fourth in floor, fifth in all around.
Level 8, Jr. A Division -- Piper Gow, Lantana, first in vault, third on bars, fifth on beam, seventh in floor, fourth in all around.
Level 8, Jr. B Division -- Avery Futrell, Lantana, eighth in vault, fifth on bars, ninth on beam and in floor, seventh in all around; Raegan Baker, Burneyville, Oklahoma, 10th in vault, on bars, and in all around, seventh on beam, ninth in floor; Korinne Madison, Aubrey, 12th in vault, on beam, in floor, and in all around.
Level 8, Sr. B Division -- Erika Gustafson, from Denton, 11th in vault, seventh on beam, fourth in floor, 12th in all around; Amanda Wisker, Denton, sixth in vault and on bars, third on beam, fourth in floor, seventh in all around; Jade Ballard, Argyle, first in vault, on beam, in floor, in all around, fifth on bars.
Level 9, Child Division -- Sophie Salvatori, Lantana, eighth in vault, 10th on bars, 10th on beam, 10th in floor, ninth in all around; Kaden Weatherly, Sanger, sixth in vault, seventh on bars, fifth on beam, eighth in floor, fourth in all around.