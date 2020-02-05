Gymnastics
Achievers Gymnastics
Meet results from Valeri Liukin Invitational in Frisco
Level 4 Division 1 (6-7 years old) -- George Fields, Denton, 10th in floor, 10th on pommel horse, fourth in vault, ninth on parallel bars, eighth on on on high bars, ninth in all around
Level 4 Division 2 (All Ages) -- Lawson Baker, Burneyville, eighth in floor, ninth on pommel horse, sixth on rings, sixth in vault, fourth, on high bar, seventh in all around
Level 4 Division 1 (8+ years old) -- McCray Smart, Paradise, third in vault
Level 5 Division 1 (7-9 years old) -- Xander Brage, Denton, 10th on rings, seventh on parallel bars; James Davenport, Trophy Club, seventh in vault
Level 5 Division 1 (10+ years old) -- Yubin Layman, Corinth, third in vault; Aiden Benson, Corinth, 10th in floor, eighth on parallel bars
Level 5 Division 2 (All Ages) -- Ashton Nowicki, Ponder, fourth in floor, third on pommel horse, eighth on rings, third on parallel bars, third on on high bar, third in all around; Justin Brainard, Corinth, ninth on pommel horse, sixth on parallel bars; Ezra Biesecker, Gainesville, ninth in floor, fifth on rings, fifth in vault, eighth on high bar
Level 6 Division 1 (8-10 years old) -- Luke Griffin, Double Oak, fourth on pommel horse, seventh on rings, fourth in vault, 10th on parallel bars, ninth on high bar, seventh in all around
Level 6 Division 1 (11+ years old) -- Jackson Sembroski, from Denton, seventh on on pommel horse, ninth in vault, fifth on parallel bars
Level 7 Division 2 (All Ages) -- Evan Payne, Argyle, fourth in floor, fifth on pommel horse, first on rings, sixth in vault, third on parallel bars, third on high bar, third in all around
Level 9 (13-14 years old) -- Colby Aranda, Grapevine, first in floor, second on pommel horse, first on rings, tenth in vault, first on parallel bars, third in all around
Level 10 (15-16 years old) -- Will Kudlac, Pilot Point, eighth in floor, sixth on parallel bars
Level 10 (17-19 years old) -- Luke Salvatori, Lantana, sixth in floor, sixth on rings, sixth on parallel bars, fourth on high bar, seventh in all around